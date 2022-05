From the most succesful, longest, shortest, disastrously entertaining (or dull as dishwater) marriages to the best potential pairings, who was your favourites?. Most people in soaps don't get married now, they just live together, and the few who do don't last long. Vera and Jack Duckworth (CS) were a couple who stayed the distance: more recent, Roy and Hayley (CS) were happy together for a short time, until her death. Gail (CS), now Platt, has had a series of disastrous marriages.

