Sioux City, Iowa (May 23, 2022) – Chase Harris was named the American Association Batter of the Week. Over the last week Harris went 11-21 (.524) with a home run, two RBI and nine runs scored. He also doubled and swiped two bases. Over the course of the six games Harris had four multiple hit efforts and is riding a six game hitting streak.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO