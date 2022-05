BROOKLIN — Memorial Day is almost here and so too will be the summer sailboat racing season. The 26th annual Hospice Regatta of Maine to benefit Hospice of Hancock County is scheduled for July 8-10. This regatta is in partnership with the Northeast Harbor Fleet, MDI Community Sailing Center and Northeast Harbor Sailing School. Sponsorships and race registrations are being taken now. Email [email protected] for more information.

BROOKLIN, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO