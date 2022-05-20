Podcast: Breaking down the Bears' 2022 schedule

We’ve hit another milestone in the NFL offseason following the league’s schedule release, where we learned when the Chicago Bears will be facing their 2022 opponents.

Aside from facing their NFC North rivals twice this season, the Bears will square off against the AFC East and NFC East, which includes home games against the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins, as well as away games against the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

They’ll also face the same-place finisher from the NFC South (Atlanta Falcons) and NFC West (San Francisco 49ers). With the additional 17th regular-season game, the Bears will host the Houston Texans.

While there’s not a lot of confidence in what Chicago can do this season, they do have one of the easiest schedules in the league. So there are certainly some games to be won.

Following the NFL’s schedule release, host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary) and myself (@AlyssaBarbieri) are breaking down the Bears’ 2022 schedule, including which games are winnable, which will prove to be more challenging and our early win/loss predictions.