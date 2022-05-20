Controlled Burn at Pioneers Park Nature Center Scheduled For May 20

Parks and Recreation staff will conduct a controlled burn from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 20 at the Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Avenue. The 32-acre burn will be located south of the Chet Ager building and Haines Branch. The limestone trail along the south edge of the park, including the suspension footbridge and metal bridge across Haines Branch, will be closed until noon Saturday. The burn is pending appropriate weather conditions and may be rescheduled.

The public is advised to avoid the area during this project. Controlled burns are a tool to manage large areas of invasive plants and grasses. Land managers monitor weather and air quality conditions to ensure safe burns.

For more information on the prairie and ongoing management efforts, call Aaron Druery, Lincoln Parks and Recreation, 402-499-1044. Druery will not be available during the burn on Friday.

More information on Parks and Recreation is available at parks.lincoln.ne.gov.