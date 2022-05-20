ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Controlled Burn at Pioneers Park Nature Center Scheduled For May 20

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 6 days ago

Parks and Recreation staff will conduct a controlled burn from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 20 at the Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Avenue. The 32-acre burn will be located south of the Chet Ager building and Haines Branch. The limestone trail along the south edge of the park, including the suspension footbridge and metal bridge across Haines Branch, will be closed until noon Saturday. The burn is pending appropriate weather conditions and may be rescheduled.

The public is advised to avoid the area during this project. Controlled burns are a tool to manage large areas of invasive plants and grasses. Land managers monitor weather and air quality conditions to ensure safe burns.

For more information on the prairie and ongoing management efforts, call Aaron Druery, Lincoln Parks and Recreation, 402-499-1044. Druery will not be available during the burn on Friday.

More information on Parks and Recreation is available at parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

Comments / 0

Related
Lincoln, Nebraska

Improved “F” Street Tunnel Provides Safer Passage

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln (PHL), and project partners today celebrated the completion of the Streets Alive! “F” Street Tunnel Project under the Third Street railroad tracks. The project grew out of the 2019 Streets Alive! outdoor movement festival sponsored by PHL and hosted by the South Salt Creek neighborhood.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Mid-Yellow

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in mid-yellow. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Invited to One Book–One Lincoln Finalists Announcement May 30

Lincoln City Libraries invites the public to the announcement of the 2022 One Book–One Lincoln finalists at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 30 at the Mill Coffee & Tea in the Telegraph District, 330 S. 21st St. The announcement is part of the “Coffee on the Patio” fundraising event hosted every Memorial Day by the Foundation for Lincoln City Libraries. This year’s event is from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
Lancaster County, NE
Lifestyle
City
Lincoln, NE
Lancaster County, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
County
Lancaster County, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for May 25

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 18 with 14 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 4 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized. Risk Dial: mid-yellow – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of South 11th Street to Close May 23

Beginning Monday, May 23, South 11th Street between “H” Street and Lincoln Mall will close for an adjacent construction project. The bike lane on South 11th Street will also close. This work is scheduled to be completed in late July. Access to businesses and residents will be maintained and the alley between South 10th and South 11th streets will remain open.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

85th Summer Reading Challenge Begins May 26

Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) today announced that “Oceans of Possibilities” is the theme of its 85th annual Summer Reading Challenge. Registration begins May 26 and the challenge runs through July 31. To register, visit lincolnlibraries.org/summer-reading-challenge, any library location or download the Beanstack app. All registrants receive a free...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Controlled Burns#Nature Center#Parks And Recreation#Invasive Plants#Druery#Parks Lincoln Ne Gov
Lincoln, Nebraska

Free Lincoln Saltdogs Tickets Available Through Aging Partners

The Lincoln Saltdogs and Aging Partners are providing local caregivers with an opportunity to enjoy a night at the ballpark this summer with a limited number of free Saltdogs reserved tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis. Local caregivers are encouraged to call Aging Partners at 402-441-7070 to confirm availability....
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln has One More Death From COVID-19

Deaths reported today: 1, a woman in her 90s who was vaccinated and not hospitalized. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 25 with 18 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 7 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Three Street Projects Begin May 16

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) will close portions of three streets on Monday, May 16. The projects are as follows:. South Seventh Street from “J” to “L” streets will require lane changes due to a Lincoln Electric System overhead power lines relocation project. Northbound and Southbound traffic will move to the east side of the street. Parking will not be allowed on either side of South Seventh Street. Sidewalks will remain open. Access to businesses and homes will be maintained. This work is scheduled to be completed by the end of August.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Moves to Low Yellow

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move to low yellow for the first time since March 22. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk. The dial was in green for the past seven weeks.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Homicide Investigation | 2800 block of F Street

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 2800 block of F Street on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at approximately 6:29 a.m. Officers were initially dispatched to a report of two males fighting. Upon their arrival, officers located a 57-year-old male who was unresponsive. Responding officers attempted life saving measures and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Investigating Shooting Deaths | 30th & P Street

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the shooting deaths of two men and the injury of a third victim. At approximately 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022, officers responded to the area of 30th and P Street after a man called 911 to report he had been shot. Officers found two shooting victims inside of a residence. Life saving measures were attempted but both men, ages 42 and 26, succumbed to their injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Investigating Shooting Outside of Downtown Bar

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people during the early morning hours of May 21, 2022. At 2:38 am, officers heard gunshots in the 1100 block of O Street. Officers located the three victims with gunshot wounds outside a bar. All three victims were taken to a local hospital. One victim is in life threatening condition, one victim is in critical but stable condition, and one victim was treated and released for their injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, NE
345
Followers
897
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Lincoln is the capital city of the U.S. state of Nebraska and the county seat of Lancaster County. The city covers 96.194 square miles (249.141 km2) with a population of 289,102 in 2019. It is the second-most populous city in Nebraska and the 70th-largest in the United States. The city is the economic and cultural anchor of a substantially larger metropolitan area in the southeastern part of the state called the Lincoln Metropolitan and Lincoln-Beatrice Combined Statistical Areas. The statistical area is home to 356,083 people, making it the 105th-largest combined statistical area in the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy