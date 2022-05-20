Weekly Top 5 for May 9-15

On Friday, May 27, Dawes Arboretum will debut the tallest art pieces ever shown at the Newark, Ohio, nonprofit: six giant bamboo bird sculptures. The artwork was created by the duo of Donna Dodson and Andy Moerlein, known as The Myth Makers. According to Dawes, Dodson and Moerlein have been constructing the birds in New Jersey "at an industrial scale artist residency, Gardenship." The Myth Makers call the pieces "Avian Avatars," and they'll remain on view at Dawes until next spring, though the sooner you see them, the better: "Made from natural materials, the sculptures are site-specific and are meant to slowly disappear into nature over the course of their life," Dawes states on its website.

NEWARK, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO