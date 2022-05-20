ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Weekly Top 5 for May 9-15

Columbus Alive
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. The Other Columbus: Stop lying to your city about its greatness....

www.columbusalive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Columbus Alive

Will Intel spur mass transit or inspire more car-driven sprawl?

Intel is about to reshape the landscape of Central Ohio. That could be a very good thing. It also could be a very, very bad thing. If you’re going to put money on one of those, keep in mind that Ohio has never been very good at planning for efficient and effective use of its land.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Alive

Ken Eppstein introduces himself to the neighborhood with comics

Years ago, Columbus comic book artist, writer and publisher Ken Eppstein visited the Stax Museum of American Soul Music in Memphis, Tennessee, and amid all the displays, one image in particular stood out. “They had this great map of the neighborhood around the studio, with all of the different artists...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Alive

What you missed in Columbus for Monday, May 23

Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus is being sued by Nicklaus Companies. According to Sports Illustrated, a May 13 complaint filed with the Supreme Court of the State of New York alleged breach of contract, tortious interference and breach of fiduciary duty. "According to the complaint, Nicklaus was paid $145 million in 2007 to provide exclusive services and property to the Nicklaus Companies, which over time he has failed to live up to or has worked against the company directly," SI reported.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
City
Worthington, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
Columbus Alive

Daily Distraction: Two-story bird sculptures debut at Dawes Arboretum this weekend

On Friday, May 27, Dawes Arboretum will debut the tallest art pieces ever shown at the Newark, Ohio, nonprofit: six giant bamboo bird sculptures. The artwork was created by the duo of Donna Dodson and Andy Moerlein, known as The Myth Makers. According to Dawes, Dodson and Moerlein have been constructing the birds in New Jersey "at an industrial scale artist residency, Gardenship." The Myth Makers call the pieces "Avian Avatars," and they'll remain on view at Dawes until next spring, though the sooner you see them, the better: "Made from natural materials, the sculptures are site-specific and are meant to slowly disappear into nature over the course of their life," Dawes states on its website.
NEWARK, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy