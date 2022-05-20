Highlights and notes from first week of Vikings OTAs

The Minnesota Vikings put on their shorts and helmets before hitting the field for the first week of organized team activities this week.

Players were participating in a variety of drills and workouts, which will continue over the next couple of weeks ahead of mandatory minicamp in June.

There have been plenty of fun stories coming out of the early practices, including running back Dalvin Cook calling linebacker Za’Darius Smith “crazy” for his work ethic and the way he pushes his teammates. Even Smith himself admitted coach Kevin O’Connell had to tell him to take it down a notch, during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

The regime change in Minnesota has seemingly brought a new energy to the team as they work to end a three-year playoff drought this season. Here are some of the highlights and notes from the first week of OTAs.

An expanded role for Cook

The Athletic’s Chad Graff touched on the Vikings wanting to utilize running back Dalvin Cook in more of a receiving role this season. It makes sense considering the versatility he’s consistently shown on the football field.

Why not use it to scare the bejesus out of opposing linebackers?

Cook himself seems to be excited about the idea of getting more opportunities to make an impact on the offense. He even sent out a tweet of himself making a play with his hands instead of just his legs.

Coach O’Connell and the Vikings could be cooking up a “Dalvin special” in 2022.

Reed and Davis starting at right guard

Graff also noted that Jesse Davis and Chris Reed were rotating with the starters at the right offensive guard position, which has been a trouble spot for the Vikings.

Oli Udoh has struggled mightily to fortify the position, and Wyatt Davis hasn’t lived up to expectations. Rookie Ed Ingram was reportedly watching from the sidelines as well, but he’s expected to factor into the competition once he gets up to speed with everything.

The Vikings may not have all of the answers right now, but they at least have options to potentially create more stability along the offensive front.

Progress with Mond under center

One of the feel-good stories to come out of the early practices so far was news of second-year quarterback Kellen Mond already showing signs of growth.

Things got a bit rocky for the third-round draft pick out of Texas A&M with the way last season ended with former coach Mike Zimmer seeming completely disinterested in seeing him play.

However, so far, O’Connell has admitted to being impressed by what he’s seen on the field from Mond. He even noted a couple of instinctual off-script plays made by the young quarterback.

“He made a couple of checks yesterday at the line of scrimmage that he wasn’t prepared play-by-play for, like, ‘Hey, make sure on play 12 you’re ready to do this.’ He just kind of instinctively did that,” O’Connell told media members at a press conference. “Those are the little things you look for, obviously.”

Don't forget the name Smith-Marsette

One other nugget from Graff is the trust the coaching staff is showing right now in the potential growth of second-year receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

K.J. Osborn likely factors in as well, but Smith-Marsette’s name was specifically mentioned as one of the reasons why the Vikings didn’t reach for another receiver early in the draft.

The team is enthralled with the former fifth-round pick out of Iowa and eager to see what he brings in his second NFL season. Granted, he’s going to have to work hard to get onto the field with Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Osborn ahead of him on the depth chart.

But O’Connell loves his receivers, and he’ll likely find a way to get him involved.

Kendricks is vibing with the new regime

Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks was pretty adamant about a “fear-based culture” not working in Minnesota. Those comments came in the aftermath of the Mike Zimmer firing.

In many ways, Kendricks and other players on the team were given a voice in ownership’s decisions when installing a new regime with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general manager and O’Connell as the new head coach.

During a press conference, Kendricks seemed pleased with the direction the team is headed and thankful for the open line of communication with ownership.

“Just having that bridge of communication with them and the management as well, I feel like it’s not really common. I talk to players around the league, and they don’t really have that communication with their ownership,” said Kendricks.

Hunter could have returned last season

Danielle Hunter should be back to his terrifying self on the football field this season.

He missed most of last season due to a torn pectoral muscle, but when speaking with media members, he claimed he could have potentially returned if the Vikings made the playoffs.

Of course, the latter didn’t happen, and he was given extra time to heal from his injury, instead of risking further damage from trying to come back too soon. The Vikings are hopeful to have their star pass-rusher on the field on a more consistent basis this year.

He also missed the entire 2020 season with a neck injury.

An Irv Smith update

Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. is the missing piece that could potentially put the offense over the top next season. He flashed the potential for a breakout season in training camp last year before a knee injury prematurely ended things.

While he isn’t 100 percent, he was on the practice field running routes and showing positive signs of being on track to return.

“He’s little by little, every single day, doing more and more, and hopefully, we’ll be able to get him into some of those competitive 7-on-7’s in the not-too-distant future,” said O’Connell.

There isn’t a lot of depth at the tight end position for the Vikings with Tyler Conklin joining the New York Jets in free agency. The team did sign Johnny Mundt from the Rams and used a seventh-round draft pick to select Nick Muse out of South Carolina.

OTAs Day 2 highlights