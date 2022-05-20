ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Highlights and notes from first week of Vikings OTAs

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gdrds_0fkpaFPY00

The Minnesota Vikings put on their shorts and helmets before hitting the field for the first week of organized team activities this week.

Players were participating in a variety of drills and workouts, which will continue over the next couple of weeks ahead of mandatory minicamp in June.

There have been plenty of fun stories coming out of the early practices, including running back Dalvin Cook calling linebacker Za’Darius Smith “crazy” for his work ethic and the way he pushes his teammates. Even Smith himself admitted coach Kevin O’Connell had to tell him to take it down a notch, during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

The regime change in Minnesota has seemingly brought a new energy to the team as they work to end a three-year playoff drought this season. Here are some of the highlights and notes from the first week of OTAs.

An expanded role for Cook

The Athletic’s Chad Graff touched on the Vikings wanting to utilize running back Dalvin Cook in more of a receiving role this season. It makes sense considering the versatility he’s consistently shown on the football field.

Why not use it to scare the bejesus out of opposing linebackers?

Cook himself seems to be excited about the idea of getting more opportunities to make an impact on the offense. He even sent out a tweet of himself making a play with his hands instead of just his legs.

Coach O’Connell and the Vikings could be cooking up a “Dalvin special” in 2022.

Reed and Davis starting at right guard

Graff also noted that Jesse Davis and Chris Reed were rotating with the starters at the right offensive guard position, which has been a trouble spot for the Vikings.

Oli Udoh has struggled mightily to fortify the position, and Wyatt Davis hasn’t lived up to expectations. Rookie Ed Ingram was reportedly watching from the sidelines as well, but he’s expected to factor into the competition once he gets up to speed with everything.

The Vikings may not have all of the answers right now, but they at least have options to potentially create more stability along the offensive front.

Progress with Mond under center

One of the feel-good stories to come out of the early practices so far was news of second-year quarterback Kellen Mond already showing signs of growth.

Things got a bit rocky for the third-round draft pick out of Texas A&M with the way last season ended with former coach Mike Zimmer seeming completely disinterested in seeing him play.

However, so far, O’Connell has admitted to being impressed by what he’s seen on the field from Mond. He even noted a couple of instinctual off-script plays made by the young quarterback.

“He made a couple of checks yesterday at the line of scrimmage that he wasn’t prepared play-by-play for, like, ‘Hey, make sure on play 12 you’re ready to do this.’ He just kind of instinctively did that,” O’Connell told media members at a press conference. “Those are the little things you look for, obviously.”

Don't forget the name Smith-Marsette

One other nugget from Graff is the trust the coaching staff is showing right now in the potential growth of second-year receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

K.J. Osborn likely factors in as well, but Smith-Marsette’s name was specifically mentioned as one of the reasons why the Vikings didn’t reach for another receiver early in the draft.

The team is enthralled with the former fifth-round pick out of Iowa and eager to see what he brings in his second NFL season. Granted, he’s going to have to work hard to get onto the field with Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Osborn ahead of him on the depth chart.

But O’Connell loves his receivers, and he’ll likely find a way to get him involved.

Kendricks is vibing with the new regime

Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks was pretty adamant about a “fear-based culture” not working in Minnesota. Those comments came in the aftermath of the Mike Zimmer firing.

In many ways, Kendricks and other players on the team were given a voice in ownership’s decisions when installing a new regime with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general manager and O’Connell as the new head coach.

During a press conference, Kendricks seemed pleased with the direction the team is headed and thankful for the open line of communication with ownership.

“Just having that bridge of communication with them and the management as well, I feel like it’s not really common. I talk to players around the league, and they don’t really have that communication with their ownership,” said Kendricks.

Hunter could have returned last season

Danielle Hunter should be back to his terrifying self on the football field this season.

He missed most of last season due to a torn pectoral muscle, but when speaking with media members, he claimed he could have potentially returned if the Vikings made the playoffs.

Of course, the latter didn’t happen, and he was given extra time to heal from his injury, instead of risking further damage from trying to come back too soon. The Vikings are hopeful to have their star pass-rusher on the field on a more consistent basis this year.

He also missed the entire 2020 season with a neck injury.

An Irv Smith update

Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. is the missing piece that could potentially put the offense over the top next season. He flashed the potential for a breakout season in training camp last year before a knee injury prematurely ended things.

While he isn’t 100 percent, he was on the practice field running routes and showing positive signs of being on track to return.

“He’s little by little, every single day, doing more and more, and hopefully, we’ll be able to get him into some of those competitive 7-on-7’s in the not-too-distant future,” said O’Connell.

There isn’t a lot of depth at the tight end position for the Vikings with Tyler Conklin joining the New York Jets in free agency. The team did sign Johnny Mundt from the Rams and used a seventh-round draft pick to select Nick Muse out of South Carolina.

OTAs Day 2 highlights

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Seahawks release quarterback amidst Baker Mayfield rumors

The Seattle Seahawks have long been rumored to be in the running to acquire Baker Mayfield when the Cleveland Browns finally decide to part ways with him at some point before the 2022 NFL season. A move that the team has made last Friday may make those rumors even more...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Russell Wilson's former teammate K.J. Wright predicts Broncos will finish last in the AFC West in 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason may be the craziest in NFL history, and a big reason why is because of the AFC West. The Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos made huge additions via trade and free agency, and the Kansas City Chiefs have already established themselves as a perennial contender. With four legitimate teams in this division, it's anyone's guess who will end up on top next season.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders was once again in college football headlines this week, only this time, it wasn't because of anything he did to promote his Jackson State program. Instead, it was because of what Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said. Saban said that Jackson State got five-star recruit Travis...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
State
Texas State
State
South Carolina State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Amari's new friend, Dallas' secret weapon

Dallas has a number of players who will be asked to play a bigger role in 2022 because of a free agent departure. Perhaps no one player fits that bill better than defensive end Dorance Armstrong, Jr/. Armstrong quietly showed major improvement in his game in 2021, and he could be due for a breakout as he inherits some of Randy Gregory’s snaps.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

8 takeaways from Day 5 of Bears OTAs

The Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall for the second week of Organized Team Activities (OTAs), where they continue to adjust to learning their new respective schemes. Tuesday’s practiced marked the fifth of 10 allotted OTA practices, and Chicago will return to the field Thursday to wrap up the second week of OTAs. They’ll return to the practice field for their final week of OTAs starting June 6 ahead of mandatory minicamp.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Eisen
Person
Kellen Mond
Person
Mike Zimmer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andy Reid on what the Eagles have at QB in Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has his fans around the league and one of the best evaluators just gave the Eagles quarterback a major co-sign heading into his third season. During a sitdown with the guys from Sports Take Live, the Chiefs head ball coach told Derrick Gunn, Barrett Brooks, and Rob Elliss that Hurts sincerely “wants to do well, he’s a hard worker and wants to be great.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Rams#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

114K+
Followers
158K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy