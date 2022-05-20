ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.J. Reed sees a 'lockdown cornerback' in Ahmad Gardner

By Tyler Greenawalt
 5 days ago
The Jets added two new starting cornerbacks this offseason in veteran D.J. Reed and fourth overall pick Ahmad Gardner.

Even before hitting the field with his new teammate, Reed believes the Jets drafted a true shutdown defensive back in Gardner. The vet is excited to play with the rookie this season.

“I love it, man. Sauce – I watched his tape and he’s everything that the media is saying he is, he’s a lockdown cornerback,” Reed told team reporter Caroline Hendershot. “He did it in college, and he can do it in the NFL, I believe.”

Gardner famously never allowed a touchdown reception during his three years at Cincinnati. He also recorded nine interceptions when opposing quarterbacks were foolish enough to throw his way.

Now the Jets are hoping Gardner’s ball-hawking abilities will translate to the next level. Reed has no doubt.

“He’s prototypical, he has elite characteristics, and he plays good coverage with great eye discipline. And he can catch,” Reed said. “He makes great plays on the ball and it’s just an overall complete cornerback, in my opinion. I’m looking forward to getting to meet bro and just balling with him.”

#Cornerbacks#American Football#Jets
