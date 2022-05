Janet Ann Block of Lake City

Senator Chuck Grassley has announced the dates and times for upcoming office hours in the listening area with his staff. Regional Director, Donna Barry, will be available to constituents from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 2 at the Audubon County Courthouse. Barry will be in Crawford County a week later on Thursday, June 9 at Denison City Hall from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Regional Director, Fred Schuster, is also hosting traveling office hours in Jefferson on June 9. He will be available from 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the Greene County Courthouse in Jefferson. A third regional director, Jacob Bossman, will be setting up shop in Buena Vista County on Wednesday, June 15 in Newell City Hall before heading to Northwest Communications in Havelock in Pocahontas County from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. that same day. Grassley will not be in attendance during these traveling office hours. Still, constituents will be able to request assistance regarding issues with federal agencies and programs or submit feedback on federal policy issues. Grassley says, “My top priority is serving the people of Iowa. Traveling office hours held by my staff is one way of doing that. My staff helps Iowans with issues they may have with the federal government. I encourage anyone experiencing problems to stop by staff office hours in their area.” Individuals unable to attend the in-person office hours can request assistance from Grassley’s team using the link included below this story.

IOWA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO