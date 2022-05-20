ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Union Financial Secretary Charged with Stealing Union Funds

Calcasieu Parish News
 4 days ago
Louisiana Union Financial Secretary Charged with Stealing Union Funds. Louisiana – On May 19, 2022, Brian Gerald, age 50, a resident of Franklinton, Louisiana, was charged in a one count indictment for embezzlement of assets...

