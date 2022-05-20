Louisiana Union Financial Secretary Charged with Stealing Union Funds

Louisiana Bicyclist Succumbs to Injuries Received in Crash on LA 660. Louisiana – On May 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on May 17, 2022, shortly after 5:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a severe injury crash involving a bicyclist on Louisiana Highway 660 at the intersection with Bayou Gardens Boulevard on Louisiana Highway 660 at the intersection with Bayou Gardens Boulevard. Colby Prestenback, 21, of Gray, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash. Prestenback was riding his bicycle south on the northbound shoulder of LA Hwy 660, approaching the intersection with Bayou Gardens Boulevard, according to preliminary investigation. Simultaneously, a 2006 Ford F-150 was driving east on Bayou Gardens Boulevard, approaching the intersection with LA Highway 660. Prestenback failed to stop for a red traffic signal, entered the intersection with Bayou Gardens Boulevard, and was hit by the Ford, which had a green traffic signal.

GRAY, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO