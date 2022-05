At least 42 billionaires and members of billionaire families, worth a combined $275 billion, have contributed to Gov. Ron DeSantis' re-election campaign, a war chest he can raid repeatedly to survive 2022 and beyond, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune's Zac Anderson reports.The billionaire backers hail from 15 states and 25 of them have given DeSantis six-figure contributions.Why it matters: That kind of support from the richest of the rich raises all sorts of questions about the influence of wealth on public policy.DeSantis has generally been a friend to the business sector, Anderson notes, with some of his billionaire backers benefitting from moves...

