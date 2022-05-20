ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insomnia in midlife may manifest as cognitive problems in retirement age

The Helsinki Health Study at the University of Helsinki investigated the development of insomnia symptoms in midlife and their effects on memory, learning ability and concentration after retirement. The follow-up period was 15-17 years. According to the study, long-term insomnia symptoms and later poorer cognitive functioning have a clear...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Age#Insomnia#Sleep Disorder#Middle Age
