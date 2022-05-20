ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uncovering new details of the brain's first line of defense

Science Daily
 6 days ago

Thanks to over a century of modern neuroscience, we have made significant strides in our understanding of the brain. Nonetheless, we have only just begun to scratch the surface of how this amazingly complex organ works. Digging deeper into this perplexing puzzle, researchers from Kyushu University's Faculty of Pharmaceutical...

www.sciencedaily.com

Science Daily

Missing link between Alzheimer's and vascular disease found?

For more than 20 years, scientists have known that people with hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, or obesity have a higher likelihood of developing Alzheimer's disease. The conditions can all affect the brain, damaging blood vessels and leading to strokes. But the connection between vascular disease in the brain and Alzheimer's has remained unexplained despite the intense efforts of researchers.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Daily

Researchers shed light on genetic mechanisms of Wilms tumor

Source: Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. New research provides insights into some of the genetic characteristics resulting in the development of relapse in patients with Wilms tumor (nephroblastoma), the most common type of pediatric cancer of the kidney. The study identified mutations in key genes, including two that had not been previously recognized in Wilms tumor, which offers promise for improving ways to better identify patients who are at risk of relapse and tailoring therapies for these patients.
CHICAGO, IL
Science Daily

Type 2 diabetes accelerates brain aging and cognitive decline

Scientists have demonstrated that normal brain aging is accelerated by approximately 26% in people with progressive type 2 diabetes compared with individuals without the disease, reports a study published today in eLife. The authors evaluated the relationship between typical brain aging and that seen in type 2 diabetes, and observed...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Daily

Scientists discover gene plays critical role in embryo development

A new study co-led by a Cedars-Sinai investigator identified a gene thatplays an important role in a biological pathway involved in embryo development. The gene's impact at the cellular level could explain why some babies are born with physical abnormalities and why some adults develop diseases such as cancer. The findings are published in Nature Communications.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Reference genomes provide first insights into genetic roots of mustelid physiological and behavioral diversity

Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (IZW) Mustelids are the most ecologically and taxonomically diverse family within the order Carnivora. From the tayra in the neotropics to the wolverine in the subarctic, they inhabit a variety of ecological niches and developed corresponding species-specific traits related to their diet, reproductive strategy and morphology. An international team of scientists led by the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) conducted a comparative analysis of whole genomes of several mustelids to obtain insights into the molecular basis of these adaptations. The team found that multiple sources of genomic variation contributed to candidate genes, including those that change the number, position, orientation or size of genes in a species' genome. The latter forms of genomic variation are frequently neglected in genome studies of wildlife species, and the authors argue that this needs to change.
WILDLIFE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Science Daily

A good defect? Researchers discover helicoidal screw dislocations in layered polymers

Dr. Edwin L. Thomas, professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, and a team of researchers from Texas A&M University and Yonsei University recently discovered a helicoidal-shaped defect in layered polymers, uncovering how solvents can diffuse through layers and produce color changes. This research was recently published in...
CHEMISTRY
Science Daily

'Happy hormone' dopamine plays role in identifying emotions

Emotion-recognition among people with disorders such as Parkinson's disease or schizophrenia may be affected by changes in the levels dopamine in the brain, say researchers at the University of Birmingham. Dopamine is a chemical messenger -- often known as the 'happy hormone' -- that carries signals controlling mental and emotional...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Daily

Bat brains organized for echolocation and flight

A new study shows how the brains of Egyptian fruit bats are highly specialized for echolocation and flight, with motor areas of the cerebral cortex that are dedicated to sonar production and wing control. The work by researchers at UC Davis and UC Berkeley was published May 25 in Current Biology.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

AI can predict cancer risk of lung nodules

An artificial intelligence (AI) tool helps doctors predict the cancer risk in lung nodules seen on CT, according to a new study published in the journal Radiology. Pulmonary nodules appear as small spots on the lungs on chest imaging. They have become a much more common finding as CT has gained favor over X-rays for chest imaging.
CANCER
Science Daily

Scientists identify how the brain links memories

Our brains rarely record single memories -- instead, they store memories into groups so that the recollection of one significant memory triggers the recall of others connected by time. As we age, however, our brains gradually lose this ability to link related memories. Now UCLA researchers have discovered a key...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Researchers develop algorithm to divvy up tasks for human-robot teams

As robots increasingly join people on the factory floor, in warehouses and elsewhere on the job, dividing up who will do which tasks grows in complexity and importance. People are better suited for some tasks, robots for others. And in some cases, it is advantageous to spend time teaching a robot to do a task now and reap the benefits later.
ENGINEERING
Science Daily

Cystic fibrosis: Restoring airway integrity

Cystic fibrosis is a rare genetic disease which can cause very serious symptoms. In particular, patients suffer from chronic bacterial infections that can lead to respiratory failure. It is caused by mutations in the CFTR gene, which regulates water movement across the cell membrane. Consequently, mucus quality is altered, it is no longer capable of capturing undesirable bacteria and expelling them. Using a model reproducing a respiratory epithelium -- a protective tissue composed of a monolayer of cells -- teams from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) have discovered that a simple film of liquid is sufficient to restore the airways' seal and reduce the risk of bacterial infection.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Daily

Secrets of thymus formation revealed

Scientists have identified processes that control the development and composition of thymic tissue throughout life. Specifically, they were able to show that a certain growth factor can maintain progenitor cells even in the aging thymus and thus counteract the age-related shrinkage of the organ and the reduction in the number of powerful immune cells. The results provide new avenues for therapeutic approaches to autoimmune diseases.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Population-scale study highlights ongoing risk of COVID-19 in some cancer patients despite vaccination

A study co-led by the Universities of Oxford, Birmingham and Southampton and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), published in Lancet Oncology today by the UK Coronavirus Cancer Evaluation Project, has found that while COVID-19 vaccination is effective in most cancer patients, the level of protection against COVID-19 infection, hospitalisation and death offered by the vaccine is less than in the general population and vaccine effectiveness wanes more quickly.
CANCER
Science Daily

Secure communication with light particles

While quantum computers offer many novel possibilities, they also pose a threat to internet security since these supercomputers make common encryption methods vulnerable. Based on the so-called quantum key distribution, researchers at TU Darmstadt have developed a new, tap-proof communication network. The new system is used to exchange symmetric keys...
COMPUTERS

Community Policy