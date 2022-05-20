ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

Sauk Rapids-Rice Students Celebrate Tractor Day

By Alex Svejkovsky
 5 days ago
SAUK RAPIDS -- A parade of farm tractors pulled into the Sauk Rapids-Rice High School parking lot Friday morning to celebrate Tractor Day. It's an annual event that our FFA advisor...

WJON

New Sauk Rapids Splash Pad, Playground Opening Soon

SAUK RAPIDS -- Kids and families will be happy about this. The new splash pad and playground in Lions Park in Sauk Rapids are getting ready to open. City Administrator Ross Olson says they are just finishing up training and testing for the splash pad. That baby is going to...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

Sauk Rapids Wading Pool Closed Until Further Notice

SAUK RAPIDS -- Soon, hopefully, the weather is going to warm up but unfortunately the wading pool in Sauk Rapids won't be a place to go to cool down. The wading pool at Bob Cross Park will remain closed until further notice due to a shortage of lifeguards. The school...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

Rock The Riverside Starts Next Week in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids is getting ready to host its second annual Rock the Riverside concert series. The 14-week free music event kicks off next Thursday, June 2nd, and runs through September 1St. Twenty-eight acts are scheduled to perform with the opening act taking the stage at 5:30 p.m. each night and the headliner going on at 7:00 p.m.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

Keep an Eye Out for Missing Cattle Around Rockville

(Photo above is not a picture of the actual missing cattle.) The Stearns County Sheriff is asking people to keep an eye out for some missing cattle from the Rockville area. In a post shared to Facebook, the sheriff's office wrote:. A case of missing cattle has been reported. Approximately...
ROCKVILLE, MN
WJON

Sauk Rapids-Rice Announced 3 New Hires

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice School District has announced a few new hires for the upcoming school year. Laura Arndt has been offered the job as the Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School principal. She is currently serving as the middle school principal at Sartell-St. Stephen. She has been with that school district since 2015.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

Sartell Officers Looking Forward to Police Activities League

SARTELL -- Local law enforcement is wanting to watch your kids for a few hours each week this summer. The Sartell Police Department is gearing up for their annual Police Activities League next month. Every Monday and Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. your kids can interact with the...
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Sartell Road Construction Project Update

The River Road/County 1 road project continues in Sartell. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He says phase 1 of the project is close to wrapping up with phase 2 slated to start May 31. Fitzthum says phase 2 will focus on 7th Street North up to 12th Street.
SARTELL, MN
WJON

ROCORI Selects John Thein As Interim Superintendent

COLD SPRING -- The ROCORI School Board has selected a familiar face to serve as the district's new interim superintendent. During Monday's special meeting, the board selected to move forward with Dr. John Thein as the district interim superintendent, pending contract negotiations. Thein has held two "interim" superintendent roles for...
CLARA CITY, MN
WJON

Annandale Woman Killed in Wright County Crash

MIDDLEVILLE TOWNSHIP -- An Annandale woman is dead after a crash in Wright County Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff's deputies and Howard Lake Police responded to the area of County Road 6 Southwest and 30th Street Southwest just before 3:00 p.m. Authorities learned a car driven by 32-year-old Stephanie Tomann was heading...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
WJON

Waite Park Approves Drive-Thru Plans for Potential New Restaurant

WAITE PARK -- A proposed restaurant in Waite Park has cleared a key hurdle. During Monday’s city council meeting, the council approved 4-1 to allow a drive-thru at one of the Gateway Center multi-tenant buildings. Planning and Community Development Director Jon Noerenberg says the property owner has been working...
WAITE PARK, MN
WJON

Stolen Tools in Stearns County

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting that sometime last week in the overnight hours on the 3700 block of County Road 10 in Krain Township about $3,500 in tools were taken from a job site. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says they hear this a lot and she suggests making an inventory of all of your tools and/or identifying them with initials and have a picture of each item especially those with serial numbers.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WJON

BLOTTER: Sartell Area Woman Risks It All To Go Garage Sailing

A Sartell woman with a revoked license, expired registration, drug paraphernalia and a warrant for her arrest was taken into custody by Sartell police on May 12th. According to the Sartell Police Department's Facebook page, she was risking being busted for all of the above because she wanted to check out some area garage sales.
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Cold Spring Field House Moves Closer To Becoming Reality

COLD SPRING -- Plans to build a new field house in Cold Spring has cleared another hurdle. During Tuesday's city council meeting, the council approve a special use permit which allows the association to build the field house on city property. City Administrator Brigid Murphy says with the approval, the...
COLD SPRING, MN
WJON

Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Watkins

ROSEVILLE -- A winning lottery ticket has been sold in Watkins. The Minnesota State Lottery says the winning ticket for Tuesday night's North 5 drawing was sold at Jack's Of Watkins Inc. on Veterans Drive in Watkins. The ticket is worth $58,812. The winning numbers are 5,9, 18, 24, and...
WATKINS, MN
WJON

Minnesota Mom Charged With Killing Son; Body Found in Trunk

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A mother was charged Monday in the death of her 6-year-old son whose body was found in the trunk of her bloodied car in a Minneapolis suburb last week. Twenty-eight-year-old Julissa Thaler, of Spring Park, is charged with second-degree intentional murder in the death of Eli Hart.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
