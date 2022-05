May 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // LAS VEGAS - THE DRIPBaR - a health spa focused on administering IV vitamin therapy, is announcing the opening of its first Las Vegas location on May 23. The new business will be opened by Nathan Atkins and will be located at Cameron Corner – 4579 W. Flamingo Rd. The DRIPBaR’s IV therapy infusions strive to enable its clients to live more vital, energized lives and help make them more resilient to disease. To celebrate the Las Vegas initial opening, all first-time guests will receive 25% off their first IV Vitamin Drip appointment. This location proudly serves veterans/military personnel with a 10% discount off all services.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO