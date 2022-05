Kay County’s wheat crop is expected to be better than crops elsewhere in Oklahoma this year, according to one of the county’s agricultural experts. Crops across the state have been affected by drought during the last several months, but some farmers in north-central Oklahoma can expect to harvest a fairly good crop, said Shannon Mallory, the director of Kay County’s Oklahoma State University Extension Office in Newkirk.

