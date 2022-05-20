Ramapo College Student Robert Ciarletta Awarded Prestigious Arlene Gardner Distinguished Scholar Award by the NJ Council for the Social Studies
(MAHWAH, NJ) -- Ramapo College student Robert Ciarletta '24, of Park Ridge, NJ, has received statewide prestige for his undergraduate research and scholarship on the American Revolution. Ciarletta was recently awarded the Arlene Gardner Distinguished Scholar Award by the New Jersey Council for the Social Studies. Ciarletta's research was sponsored by...
