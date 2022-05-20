Jersey City Free Public Library hosts "Far East" Exhibition

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The walls at Alfa Art Gallery currently feature the group oil and mixed media exhibition "Beyond the Brush: The Contemporary Imagination" now through August 28th, 2022. The oil and mixed media exhibition has been a part of the ongoing success of Alfa's New Brunswick Art Salon (NBAS) program since 2010. This exhibition showcases a diverse array of artworks from esteemed artists both native to New Jersey as well as artists living and working within the tri-state area, and features oil paintings and mixed media works that truly push the boundaries of their media. In these selected abstract and figurative artworks, each artist presents their own innovative approach to both the traditional medium of oil paint and mixed media art in order to capture visions of the contemporary world.

