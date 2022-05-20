ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City Free Public Library hosts "Far East" Exhibition

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- The Jersey City Public Library celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month in May. Originating in 1977. Artists were invited to submit works in which they interpret the “Far East” theme and join in paying tribute to the generations of Asian and Pacific Islanders who...

New Jersey Stage

Inside Lighthouse International Film Festival's DARKHOUSE Category

(LONG BEACH ISLAND, NJ) -- The 14th Annual Lighthouse International Film Festival takes place June 2-5, 2022. The festival's new DARKHOUSE genre category is for horror movies, thrillers, sci-fi, and fantasy films, including the galactic premier of "MAD GOD" on the big screen at Manahawkin's Regal Cinema. It is scheduled for an exclusive streaming release on AMC's Shudder later this month.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Alfa Art Gallery presents "Beyond the Brush: The Contemporary Imagination"

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The walls at Alfa Art Gallery currently feature the group oil and mixed media exhibition "Beyond the Brush: The Contemporary Imagination" now through August 28th, 2022. The oil and mixed media exhibition has been a part of the ongoing success of Alfa's New Brunswick Art Salon (NBAS) program since 2010. This exhibition showcases a diverse array of artworks from esteemed artists both native to New Jersey as well as artists living and working within the tri-state area, and features oil paintings and mixed media works that truly push the boundaries of their media. In these selected abstract and figurative artworks, each artist presents their own innovative approach to both the traditional medium of oil paint and mixed media art in order to capture visions of the contemporary world.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Art House Cares: COVID Relief Grants for Hudson County Artists from Marginalized Communities

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Art House Productions is accepting applications for the Art House Cares: COVID Relief Grants for Hudson County Artists from Marginalized Communities. This program will support local artists and provide opportunities for Hudson County residents to engage with cultural programming this summer and fall. This grant program is made possible by support from New Jersey Arts and Culture Renewal Fund at the Princeton Area Community Foundation. The application deadline is Friday, June 10 at 11:59pm ET.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

"Bird" by Kylie Vincent comes to Mile Square Theatre

(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- Following performances at the Kraine Theatre NYC, The Marsh in San Francisco and many other stops around the country, writer/performer Kylie Vincent (Adult Swim) & director Barbara Pitts McAdams (co-creator of The Laramie Project), present BIRD. Part Stand up, part solo show, part fever dream. The show comes to Mile Square Theatre for three performances May 27-29. A young woman listens to audio of her last stand-up gig. With GenZ dark humor she enlists the audience’s help unpacking “what happened.” As our narrator, self-identified as Bird, attempts to grapple with the present, past trauma keeps pecking it’s way into the story. BIRD’s family of origin become the Deer, the Gazelle and the Gorilla. And as BIRD relies on metaphor —sometimes to humorous effect, sometimes with heartbreaking imagery and honesty—she stops fleeing her past so she can soar.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

NJPAC hosts Jersey New Moves

(NEWARK, NJ) -- In association with Dance New Jersey, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents a one-night only showcase on Friday, June 10, 2022, featuring world premiere works by five, young female New Jersey-based choreographers. After a year-long mentorship with modern dance professionals including Carolyn Dorfman (Carolyn Dorfman Dance), Sam Pott (Nimbus Dance Works), and Andy Chiang (Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company), these talented dancers/choreographers will premiere and perform their new original works on the NJPAC stage. This marks the third Jersey New Moves presentation at NJPAC (hiatus during COVID 2020-21).
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Big Idea Committee To Release First Album and Perform in NJ/PA

(MT. LAUREL, NJ) -- Get ready for a big summer full of big plans and big fun. Big Idea Committee, co-created by veteran professional performers Christine Petrini and Melissa Brun, blends musical theatre vocals and live cello instrumentals to create an interactive and theatrical experience for kids ages 3-8. Petrini and Brun, who have been celebrated by families for creating unique immersive musical theatre experiences, will release their first ever full-length self-titled album on June 17, 2022. Additionally, families will be able to get a chance to experience Big Idea Committee live and in person in West Chester, PA on June 21 and Mt. Laurel Township, NJ on July 10.
WEST CHESTER, PA
New Jersey Stage

Plein Air at Olde Stone House Village Was a Success

(WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ) -- Forced to utilize the rain date of May 15, the Friends of the Olde Stone House Village had a successful Plein Air event this year following the inaugural event in 2021. Nine artists painted their selection of subjects in the pastoral setting at the historical village at 208 Egg Harbor Road in Washington Township, Gloucester County. Returning artist participant Norman Schmidt commented “It was a wonderful event and all involved did a great job.”
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

"EXPOSED" by Beth Henley Extended at Black Box PAC

(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Following a sold-out Q&A session with Beth Henley and Craig Lucas, Black Box PAC's world premiere production of Exposed by Beth Henley has been extended! Originally set to close Saturday May 28, the show will return after Labor Day Weekend for an extra four performances: June 2, 3, 4, and 5 at 8:00pm. The show runs at The Black Box Performing Arts Center - 49 East Palisade Avenue in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Week 3 and Week 4 of Jersey City Theater Center’s 6th Annual New Play Festival To Now Take Place Online

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- The Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) staff have transferred the remaining programs scheduled for its 2022 New Play Festival to an online format. Due to COVID-19 affecting some team members, productions taking place during Week 3 (Thursday, May 19, 2022) and Week 4 (Thursday, May 26, 2022) can now be accessed via Zoom at www.jctcenter.org.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Skyline Theatre Company presents “Murder for Two”

(FAIR LAWN, NJ) -- Skyline Theatre Company, Bergen County’s most established professional theatre company, presents a weekend of live theatrical performances of Murder for Two from Thursday, June 2 through Sunday, June 5 at the George Frey Center for Arts and Recreation in Bergen County’s Fair Lawn. Everyone is a suspect in “Murder for Two” – a hilarious musical murder mystery with a very theatrical twist: one actor investigates the crime, while the actor plays all of the suspects…and they both play the piano!
FAIR LAWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Sophia Agranovich to Perform at Watchung Arts Center

(WATCHUNG, NJ) -- Award-winning pianist, recording artist and educator Sophia Agranovich will perform a solo recital, sponsored by the Watchung Arts Center, on Saturday, June 4 at 8:00pm. The program will feature Fantasie in F-Sharp Minor (Sonate ecossaise), Études and other works by Mendelssohn-Bartholdy, Liszt, Schubert/Liszt and Debussy. Internationally...
WATCHUNG, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Ramapo College Student Keren Ortega Recognized on National ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll

(WASHINGTON, DC) -- Ramapo College of New Jersey and ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge announced that graduating senior Keren Ortega ’22 of North Bergen, has been recognized on the 2022 ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll. Ortega joins a select group of 82 college students across the nation recognized for their efforts on campuses in 2021 to advance nonpartisan voter engagement.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Inside Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City 2022 at NJPAC

(NEWARK, NJ) -- The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has announced the Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City 2022 star-studded concert lineup. A roster of dynamic artists will perform under the stars every Thursday from July 14 to August 25 during the 6:00pm to 9:00pm program. The events will also feature performances from NJPAC’s Arts Education students, up and coming artists and celebrity guest D.J.’s.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Cherry Hill's Foodiehall is Helping End Food Insecurity in America... One Meal at a Time

(CHERRY HILL, NJ) -- When entrepreneurs Dan Goldberg and Nick Ballias opened Foodiehall, a pickup and delivery-only virtual food hall and E-restaurant in Cherry Hill, NJ, they did so with the mission to donate as many meals as possible to those in need. With seven concepts in-house to start, and another three to follow once they hit their stride, Goldberg and Ballias, along with Culinary Director Georgeann Leaming, knew that they’d be able to make a real difference in delivering food to programs on the front line of hunger in the U.S.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
New Jersey Stage

bergenPAC Re-Announces Shows Postponed Due To The Pandemic

(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) has re-announced shows that were postponed due to the pandemic and will take place in the newly renovated theater when it reopens in Fall 2022. From your favorite reality TV cast members and game shows like “Below Deck” and “Masters of Illusion” to popular artists such as Johnny Mathis, Art Garfunkel, and Richard Marx, bergenPAC offers something for everyone. bergenPAC continues to add new shows weekly for the 2022-23 performance.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey Stage

2022 Jersey City Jazz Festival

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- The Jersey City Jazz Festival is back for a two-day celebration the weekend of June 4th and 5th in the Powerhouse Arts District. The free-to-the-public annual event will feature fourteen bands on two stages, food trucks, a full bar, and a VIP experience at the 107 Morgan Street lot in Jersey City. The event is produced by the Jersey City-based non-profit Riverview Jazz and presented by Exchange Place Alliance. The 2022 festival will coincide with another beloved annual event - Bike JC’s Ward Tour, Sunday, June 5th, which will culminate at this year’s jazz festival. There will also be an after-party jam session at Moore’s Place on Monticello Ave.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

