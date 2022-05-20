ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
35 Years of Ministry: Retirement Reception is Saturday for Pastor Roger Parks of Heritage Baptist Church of Prattville

Cover picture for the articleRoger Parks, Senior Pastor of Heritage Baptist Church in Prattville, will retire on May 31, 2022 after 35 years of ministry at Heritage Baptist Church. Pastor Parks and his wife Carol have been serving in ministry since 1979. A second-generation minister, Pastor Parks was called by God into ministry...

