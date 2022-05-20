ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORTNIGHTLY CLUB DONATES $35,000 TO NANCY CAROL ROBERTS MEMORIAL LIBRARY

By Josh Blaschke
Cover picture for the articleThe Fortnightly Club of Brenham has donated $35,000 to the City of Brenham for the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library. The club presented a check for $35,000 to the Brenham City...

BLINN’S NEWEST RESIDENCE WILL FEATURE LARGER ROOMS, GROUP STUDY PODS, COMMUNITY KITCHEN

Blinn College-Brenham Campus students will have a new housing option available when they arrive on campus for the fall semester. This August, Blinn will open Prairie Lea Hall, a two-building student housing complex that will house approximately 500 male and female students. Blinn already offers more on-campus housing than any other community college, and even with the planned demolition of three older residence halls this summer, Blinn will have space for approximately 2,000 on-campus residents this fall.
BRENHAM, TX
‘ZEAL’ NAMED PET OF THE WEEK

Zeal is this week’s Pet of the Week at the Brenham Pet Adoption Center. Zeal is an adult neutered Australian Shepherd mix who Brenham Animal Services says is playful like a puppy. Staff at the shelter say he is a medium-sized “pup in grown-up dog body”, and will easily capture the heart and soul of anyone thinking of taking him home.
BRENHAM, TX
COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS CHAPPELL HILL ARTWALK

The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce’s 3rd Annual Artwalk will be this week’s topic of discussion for the KWHI Community Corner. Event Chair T.J. Jones will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about the Artwalk, happening Saturday in downtown Chappell Hill. Community Corner can be heard every Tuesday...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
Brenham, TX
Brenham, TX
BRENHAM FFA TAKES PART IN AREA CONVENTION

The Brenham High School Chapter of the FFA had a successful day at the FFA Area Convention. The convention was recently held at the Blinn College Campus in Brenham. Jakob Sansom was elected as the Area 11 First Vice President. The Brenham Chapter was awarded with multiple top placings in...
BRENHAM, TX
RAY NIENSTEDT BENEFIT FISHING TOURNAMENT THIS SATURDAY

The Ray Nienstedt Benefit Fishing Tournament is coming up this Saturday at Lake Somerville. Registration will begin on Friday at 5pm at the Overlook Park and Marina. The cost to enter is $80 a boat with a $10 Big Bass option. Also on Friday, there is going to be a...
SOMERVILLE, TX
BLUE BELL LISTED AS ONE OF TOP 150 USA SUMMER ATTRACTIONS IN 2022

As families make summer plans and look for activities to enjoy, one tourist attraction in Brenham has been recognized by an online publication as a can’t-miss destination. Blue Bell Creameries made Travel Lemming’s list of the 150 best things to do in the United States this summer. The list highlights the travel guide team’s picks for the most exciting summer attractions and places to visit around the country.
BRENHAM, TX
TxDOT INTRODUCES NEW BRENHAM AREA ENGINEER

The TxDOT – Bryan District has named a new Brenham Area Engineer. James Kreamer started his new role this month overseeing state highway construction and operations in Burleson, Milam and Washington counties. Kreamer said he looks forward to supporting his staff as they tackle various projects around the region.
BRENHAM, TX
UNEMPLOYMENT RATES DOWN FOR AREA IN APRIL

The unemployment rate continues to fall for Washington and surrounding counties. Data from the Texas Workforce Commission shows that Washington County’s unemployment rate dropped from 3.6 percent in March to 3.5 percent in April. A total of 525 residents were unemployed countywide in April, compared to 551 the month...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
BLINN INNOVATION CENTER SEEING GROWING USE AS STUDENTS, STAFF EMBRACE TECHNOLOGY

The “Look What We Made” wall at the Blinn College District Innovation Center was getting so full that Dr. Michelle Walbeck asked some of the creators for a favor. “I said, ‘Take some stuff home so we can put some new things up there,’” Walbeck said with a laugh. “It’s exciting. The students start to see some of the things on the wall and they get ideas – ‘I can do this too!’”
BRENHAM, TX
BRENHAM POLICE SERVE ACTIVE WARRANT

The Brenham Police Department served an active warrant on a jailed man Friday. Brenham Police report that Friday morning at 6:45, Officers arrived at the Washington County Jail in reference to a current inmate identified as Javon Trell Bernard Griffin-Jones, 19 of Brenham, that showed to have an active warrant that needed to be served. Officers arrived and booked Griffin-Jones in on his warrant, Motion to Revoke Probation Terroristic Threat, and released him back to the jail staff.
BRENHAM, TX
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANTS

A Brenham woman was arrested on outstanding warrants Monday. Brenham Police report that Monday, Officers responded to the Washington County Line on Highway 36 North, where they met with a Burleson County DPS Trooper to retrieve fugitive Kaylyn Ann Bardwell, 29 of Brenham. Bardwell was placed in custody for her four active warrants out of Washington County: Abandon or Endangerment of a Child - Criminal Negligence, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Driving while License is invalid. She was booked into the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
#Library#Used Book#Charity#The Brenham City Council
ELECTION DAY FOR TEXAS PRIMARY RUNOFF

Today (Tuesday) is Election Day for the primary runoff elections in Texas. Voters will head to the polls to decide on several local and statewide races, determining who wins their party’s nomination for the general election in November. Races on the ballot include lieutenant governor, attorney general, commissioner of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
THREE BRENHAM CUB BASEBALL SENIORS EARN ALL STAR GAME INVITES

Three Brenham Cub Seniors are going to be taking part in the Greater Houston Area Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game. Blane Bolcerek, Ethan Jezierski, and Mason Lampe are participating in the All-Star Game, which is scheduled to be held on June 13 at Constellation Field in Sugarland. The three Cubs...
BRENHAM, TX
BRENHAM MAN FACES FAMILY ASSAULT CHARGES AFTER WEEKEND ARREST

A Brenham man was arrested Sunday on several assault charges. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, deputies responded to a home in the Bluebonnet Hills subdivision in reference to a disturbance that resulted in alleged assaults of family members. Deputies obtained statements from the occupants of the home, which...
BRENHAM, TX
STOLEN MOTORCYCLE LEADS POLICE ON 50 MILE CHASE

A report of a stolen motorcycle led to a 50 mile police chase Saturday. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 8:05 Officers learned of a stolen Harley Davidson traveling towards Brenham from the Chappell Hill area. Officers located said Harley Davidson and attempted to conduct a high-risk stop, however, the driver, identified as Aaron Paul Reid, 39 of Houston, evaded law enforcement eastbound on Highway 290. After an approximately 50-mile pursuit, Reid was placed in custody in Waller County for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle and Evading Arrest with a Vehicle. Reid was booked in the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
TWO ARRESTED AFTER FAYETTE CO. PURSUIT

Two people were arrested Monday after a chase through Fayette County. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, an investigator was on I-10 near Flatonia shortly after 8:30 a.m. when he observed a vehicle in the median that appeared to have just wrecked. The officer turned his lights on to investigate, but the vehicle sped off and a pursuit ensued.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR VIOLATING PROTECTION ORDER

A Brenham man was arrested Friday for violating a protection order. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 7:25, Officers responded to the 300 block of Riggs Street in reference to a Protection Order. Michael Leroy Hooper, 42 of Brenham, was placed under arrest for Violation of a Bond or Protective Order. Hooper was transported to the Washington County Jail and released to Jail Staff.
BRENHAM, TX
BELLVILLE POLICE: WOMAN FLOWN TO HOSPITAL AFTER ‘DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE’

Bellville police say a woman was flown to the hospital Sunday evening after being struck by a trailer during the course of a domestic dispute. According to a release from Bellville Police Chief Jason Smalley, officers and other local emergency responders were called out to an auto pedestrian accident on Briarwood Lane.
BELLVILLE, TX

