FORTNIGHTLY CLUB DONATES $35,000 TO NANCY CAROL ROBERTS MEMORIAL LIBRARY

The “Look What We Made” wall at the Blinn College District Innovation Center was getting so full that Dr. Michelle Walbeck asked some of the creators for a favor. “I said, ‘Take some stuff home so we can put some new things up there,’” Walbeck said with a laugh. “It’s exciting. The students start to see some of the things on the wall and they get ideas – ‘I can do this too!’”

BRENHAM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO