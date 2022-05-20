ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Service Coordinator (Social Worker)

 6 days ago

Redwood Coast Regional Center is looking for Service Coordinators (Social Worker) to join our dedicated team. Service Coordinators (Social Worker) identify needs, develop plans to meet those needs, coordinate services, monitor services...

Administrative Assistant

$42,561.50 - $53,027.11 /yr. Apply by midnight June 6, 2022. This position will perform a wide variety of administrative and support duties within the Wastewater Treatment Plant and Operations. Please see the full requirements section at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/arcataca or contact Arcata City Manager’s Office, 736 F Street, Arcata, (707) 822-5953. EOE....
ARCATA, CA
YESTERDAY in SUPES: Mental Health Crisis Brings Local Resources to a ‘Breaking Point’; County Seeks Housing Trust Fund Money; Fiscal Management Woes Continue

The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors engaged with some of the county’s most intractable problems on Tuesday, looking for new approaches in addressing homelessness, mental health care and the slow-motion disaster wrought by its own financial management. In a morning hearing, the board heard from local health care providers...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
36 People Have Tested Positive, One Hospitalized During COVID Outbreak at Fortuna Care Home, Public Health Reports

Press release from the Humboldt County Public Health Division:. The Humboldt County Public Health Branch responded last week to a COVID-19 outbreak at Fortuna Rehabilitation & Wellness Center where 26 residents and 10 staff members have now tested positive for the virus. One resident is currently hospitalized. Due to the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
We’re In Desperate Need of More People to Serve on the Civil Grand Jury, Says Humboldt County Superior Court

Press release from the Humboldt County Superior Court:. The Humboldt County civil grand jury is seeking more applicants for fiscal year 2021/22 – the next term begins JULY 1, 2022 and ends June 30, 2023. We currently do not have enough applicants to empanel a Civil Grand Jury unless we need to receive at least 25 more applicants!! Are you or someone you know interested in serving your community??
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
GUEST OPINION: If We Want to Save the Humboldt Way of Life, Maybe We Should Plan For Lots More Growth and Housing Development

Get out your crystal ball. Imagine Humboldt County in 10 years: Will our population have grown or shrunk?. According to the California Department of Finance’s most recent projection (2019), Humboldt County is on the downhill slope, with falling populations projected into the future. Meanwhile, the State of California will grow, slowly, as a whole. This population projection is important because it is used by the California Department of Housing and Community Development to set the “Regional Housing Needs Allocation” (RHNA, pronounced “ree-nah”). RHNA is the total number of housing units that local governments are required to plan for. If we get our growth projections wrong — if we grow instead of shrink — we are likely to have under-planned for housing development. And because housing cost responds to demand, if we fail to meet this demand with increased supply, housing prices will only go further up.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
JAIL OVERDOSES: Two Female Inmates Treated With Narcan After Being Found Unresponsive; Fellow Inmate Booked on Fresh Drug Charges

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Humboldt County Correctional Deputies and medical staff at the Humboldt County Correctional Facility used medication to save two individuals suspected of opioid overdose. Monday night, at around 5:40 p.m., correctional deputies were alerted to two medical emergencies occurring inside the same...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
B O O K E D

This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Name Agency Type Charges Time. KIRK EDWARD OCMAND APD Bench Warrant Receiving...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
OBITUARY: Doris Rose DeLashmutt, 1931-2022

Doris Rose DeLashmutt peacefully “called it curtains” on Friday, May 20, 2022 with friends and family surrounding her. Her parents, Filomena and Michele Romanini, immigrated from Antraccoli, Italy in 1921 and made their home in Orick. She was born on Monday, August 10, 1931 in a house that once stood directly on the current Orick Fairgrounds. The Romanini brood consisted of six children and she was the prized baby of the family. Doris was proud to be from Orick and every chance she got, she’d tell you a story from her charmed childhood. Some of her favorites include the time a bunch of young Orickians took a makeshift raft out on Freshwater Lagoon, not one of them could swim and she marveled that they all survived the adventure. The one and only time she was kicked off a school bus by the driver, was for talking; interestingly the school bus driver happened to be her older brother, Leo. She was left on the side of the road, hitchhiked and got a ride from a logging truck.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
OBITUARY: Delores Irene Sanderson Watson, 1953-2022

Delores was born on June 3, 1953 in Hoopa and left on May 13th 2022 three weeks shy of her 69th birthday. She went to sleep in her chair just the way she wanted, with her husband Darrel by her side. Delores spent her youth in Hoopa, McKinleyville and Fontana,...
HOOPA, CA
Accused Fortuna High Coach Taken Into Custody After Judge Increases Bail at Arraignment

A Fortuna High School coach and math teacher was handcuffed and led away to jail at his arraignment today after Judge Kelly Neel raised his bail by $65,000. Gary Frankland Landergen, 56, is charged with the felony child molestation of three 15-year-old girls. He posted $35,000 bail when he was arrested on April 6, but was taken into custody again this afternoon after Neel increased his bail to $100,000.
FORTUNA, CA
LoCO STRAWPOLLZ: Who Should Be Humboldt County's Next Fifth District Supervisor?

Continuing with our week of inconsequential polls leading up to June 7th’s primary election, now LoCO would like to get some sense of how you’re feeling about the pair of candidates vying to be Fifth District Humboldt County Supervisor. And just to hammer home that this exercise is only in the interest of dumb fun and intrigue, we will point out that while only residents of the fightin’ fifth will be able to vote in this race come actual election day, we have no way of stopping anyone from casting a meaningless vote in this thing.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Motorcyclist Sustains Major Injuries in Highway 299 Hit-and-Run; CHP Seeking Driver

On 5/24/2022, at approximately 1510 hours, the CHP Trinity River Area was advised of a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash on SR-299 in front of the Salyer Store in unincorporated Trinity County. CHP Willow Creek units were the first to arrive on scene and discovered the driver of the Toyota had fled the scene. The motorcycle rider was transported to a hospital in Humboldt County for suspected major injuries.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
SOTOLONGO TRIAL: Defense Presents Self-Defense Case, While Prosecution Points to the Accused’s History of Jailhouse Fights

It was Roger Yale who started the fight that ended with his death, alleged murderer Gearold Sotolongo testified when he took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Sotolongo, 31, contradicted what other witnesses have said about the events of Feb. 13, 2016, when he stabbed Yale in the heart during an altercation at the Hoopa Mini-mart. Under questioning by defense attorney Zack Curtis, Sotolongo denied he and four other people were first arguing with Yale across the street from the mini-mart, then followed him while challenging him to fight.
HOOPA, CA

Community Policy