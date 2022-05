It’s been awhile since I’ve written about my high-mileage E46-generation BMW M3. I bought it last summer with the hopes of turning it into a solid daily driver, even though I knew it needed a lot of work. While the body was in good shape, the suspension was trashed, with most of the rubber bushings underneath long past their useful lives. I spent the better part of my winter doing some much-needed maintenance, including a refresh to the brakes and suspension systems. Since then, I haven't driven it much... until this past weekend. Now, I think it’s safe to say this car drives like it’s supposed to.

