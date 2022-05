Fifty-three high school students have received scholarships through the South Carolina State Fair’s Ride of Your Life program. The $6,000 scholarships are awarded at an annual rate of $1,500 to students planning to pursue their studies at any public or private college, university or private college in the state. The awards are based on academic and extracurricular achievement, communication skills, need, and completeness of the application.

