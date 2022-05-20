ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Reading Outline Squad Plans With 2021/22 Retained List

By BucksRoyal
SB Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs things stand, no new deals have been agreed with any out-of-contract player. New contracts offered: Tom Holmes, Josh Laurent, Andy Rinomhota, Femi Azeez and Andy Yiadom. No contract has been offered to Junior Hoilett, Michael Morrison or John Swift, but dialogue between them and the club is ongoing so that...

thetilehurstend.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

BREAKING: ENIC investing additional £150m into Tottenham Hotspur

Although Tottenham Hotspur have been dropping hints that they plan to invest heavily in player transfers when the summer transfer window opens next month, a lot of observers were (rightly) wondering just where that money was coming from. After all, the club may now have a solid year of new stadium revenue under its belt, but it’s still coming out of the COVID-19 financial hit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Vote For Your 2021/22 Reading Rookie Of The Year

Award season is in full swing and it’s time to hand out our Rookie of the Year accolade, which is given to the young player who enjoyed the best breakthrough campaign. This award serves to celebrate the fantastic work that the club’s academy does in producing players ready for first team football, with the list of previous winners as follows: Tom Holmes, Tom McIntyre, Andy Rinomhota, Omar Richards, Liam Kelly, Aaron Tshibola and Jake Cooper.
SPORTS
SB Nation

Chelsea appoint Wimbledon youth program architect Mark Robinson as U23 head coach

When he was a tour guide at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea fan and former Fulham youth prospect Mark Robinson probably wouldn’t have imagined that two decades later, he would be turning up at the club as our new Development Squad (i.e. under-23) head coach. But as confirmed by Chelsea today, that’s precisely what Robinson’s doing, having been appointed to the position to replace Andy Myers, who’s moving over to the Loan Player department.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Junior Hoilett
Person
Marc Mcnulty
Person
Brandon Barker
Person
Paul Ince
Person
Josh Laurent
SB Nation

Changes are Coming to Manchester City: State of the Roster Report

After winning the Premier League, we Manchester City fans are excited to see how we play next season. Amid the latest signings of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez which will join our squad for next season. Plus, we have been linked with Kalvin Phillips, Mateus Nuñes, Marc Cucurella, over the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Mason Mount, Reece James, Conor Gallagher get England call for Nations League

The 2022-23 Nations League gets underway next month, and while that seems important when written down like that, it’s still just a series of international friendlies with very little at stake. But hey, football is football, and it might still quench our thirst for some when it starts: the first four rounds of the group stage will be held June 1 through June 14, and the other two in late September.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swift
SB Nation

Newcastle United’s 2022/23 full kit wardrobe leaked

Oh, boy, you bet that’s a classy jersey for a classy club full of classy lads. Just a few days ago we were able to report on the leak (via FootyHeadlines.com) of the three new kits Newcastle will be wearing next season, including the home, third, and goalkeeper versions of the threads, as well as a very controversial away kit bathed in the colors of Saudi Arabia’s international kit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Fraser Forster to have Tottenham medical this week ahead of free agent signing

As previously stated, Tottenham Hotspur are said to want to make at least six signings this summer in order to appease head coach Antonio Conte. It looks like one of them is going to be Fraser Forster. Mike McGrath in the Telegraph tweeted today that Forster, formerly reserve goalkeeper at Southampton, is having a medical at Tottenham this week ahead of a free agent move to Spurs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Reading Women 2021/22 Review: A Season Of Three Parts

Is it bad to feel that finishing eighth in a very competitive Women’s Super League feels like a disappointment? Is it being greedy, harsh and entitled to think that ‘just’ one more win (or three more points) would have seen the Royals finish in a very good and impressive sixth place, above West Ham United and Brighton Hove Albion?
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Has Jack Grealish Validated Last Year’s Fee?

Jack Grealish is a man of many qualities and one who has been criticized heavily since his move to Manchester City from Aston Villa. From playing time being less than stellar and his performances being not up toCity standard, many had justified qualms about the player. So in the last...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Three Talking Points from Everton’s Embarrassing 5-1 Defeat at Arsenal

Following on from Everton securing Premier League survival on what was an unforgettable night at Goodison Park last Thursday, came this trip to north London with nothing at stake for the visitors. Amid wholesale changes to personnel (six) from their last outing, it was always going to be a tough ask for the Blues to actually show up at the Emirates Stadium, in more than just a purely physical sense. After the emotional high midweek, a flat undercooked performance ensued, resembling a preseason game in many ways but with the high goal count and occasional comedic defending that we sometimes see on the final day of the season. Unfortunately, Arsenal had much to play for coming into this match, at least until news started filtering in of Tottenham Hotspur’s systematic dismantling of long-relegated Norwich City and with that, a vanishing possibility of Champions League qualification for Mikel Arteta’s outfit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

3 Observations from Erik Ten Hag’s first interview as Man United manager

After the conclusion of the Premier League yesterday, Manchester United announced the official appointment of Erik Ten Hag as the club’s manager for the next season. Club reporter Pien Meulensteen held an interview session with the Dutchman where he revealed next season’s plans, the team’s mindset and his expectations for this club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Premier League approve proposed Chelsea takeover by Boehly Consortium

The Consortium of Clearlake Capital, Todd Boehly, Hansjorg Wyss, and Mark Walter have all passed the Premier League Owners’ and Directors’ Test, and their proposed takeover has thus been formally approved by the Premier League. This step was seen largely as a formality after the league pre-vetted all...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Oleks Zinchenko Reflects on Special PL Win for himself and Manchester City

Oleks Zinchenko really stepped up these last two month and played exceptionally well yesterday in wht was the triumh on apr with 93:20. He was quite emotional after the match as well and how could you not be? From the turmoil in his native Ukraines to the pain he must feel amid it all, Zinchenko earned this win as much as anybody else,
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Breaking down the wizardry of this incredible cricket bowl

While most of us are paying attention to the MLB season, across the pond England is in the grips of its cricket season. Normally we need a cricket highlight to be pretty damn special to warrant covering, and I promise this one is. This ball, courtesy of Jonah Handy of...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy