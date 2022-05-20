ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Steve Coppell XI vs Brian McDermott XI: Match Preview

By ajonesrfc
SB Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo finish off what has been a turbulent 150th anniversary year, some former Royals return to the Select Car Leasing Stadium to take part in a special legends’ match. Steve Coppell and Brian McDermott will be leading many squad members of their promotion-winning squads into battle, as the 2005/06 and 2011/12...

thetilehurstend.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

The Championship checklist starts now

In many ways it was a perfect Wembley occasion for Sunderland and the fans. The sheer numbers and noise made by those in Red and White turned it into a home game, and the response from the team was evident. We controlled large parts of the game, score a stunning...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Burnley 1-2 Newcastle - Match Report: Clinical finale ends Clarets’ Premier League tenure

JLast Monday we got to watch United doing it for the last time on their home turf playing before the St James’ Park crowd for one last game before leaving SJP until next August. On Sunday, they did it for the actual last time this season visiting Turf Moor to battle against Burnley—which themselves were facing a grueling fight-in-the-distance against Leeds in a bout to avoid relegation to the Championship.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

BREAKING: ENIC investing additional £150m into Tottenham Hotspur

Although Tottenham Hotspur have been dropping hints that they plan to invest heavily in player transfers when the summer transfer window opens next month, a lot of observers were (rightly) wondering just where that money was coming from. After all, the club may now have a solid year of new stadium revenue under its belt, but it’s still coming out of the COVID-19 financial hit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton 2021-22 Season Awards Announced

Everton today announced their season awards for the just-completed 2021-22 campaign, bringing to an end a tumultuous season with little to be positive about, but with the hope that the club can go on to bigger and brighter things in the future. Men’s Player of the Season - Jordan Pickford...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
SB Nation

Fikayo Tomori, Oliver Giroud, Tiémoué Bakayoko win Serie A with AC Milan!

Almost exactly twelve months ago, Olivier Giroud was dancing in Porto as Chelsea won the Champions League. Last night, Oli was dancing once again, this time in Reggio Emilia as AC Milan confirmed their Serie A title with a 3-0 win over Sassuolo. Giroud himself bagged a brace, giving him 14 on the season in all competitions — double-digits yet again (as in every season since 2007) — and level with breaking star Rafael Leão, 22, for most on the team. Not too shabby for a 35-year-old!
SOCCER
SB Nation

Newcastle United’s 2022/23 full kit wardrobe leaked

Oh, boy, you bet that’s a classy jersey for a classy club full of classy lads. Just a few days ago we were able to report on the leak (via FootyHeadlines.com) of the three new kits Newcastle will be wearing next season, including the home, third, and goalkeeper versions of the threads, as well as a very controversial away kit bathed in the colors of Saudi Arabia’s international kit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: I’m “Proud but Disappointed”

Listen, what a team. What a game. What a Sunday. We nearly had it and we did our very best and in the end, that really is all that matters. It’s a one point difference, in the end, but my god has this season felt like so much more than the ridiculous 92 points that Liverpool managed to rack up. And if you’re feeling at all down about how the season ended, let’s head right over to the boss:
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

The Klopp and Pep Effect

I was wondering about point totals over multiple seasons, but could not find the information anywhere, so I had to Excel it. Below is a table of point totals by year since 2016-2017, the first full season where Klopp and Pep were in charge. Remarkable stuff!. Row Labels 16-17 17-18...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Doyle
Person
Ibrahima Sonko
Person
Jaap Stam
Person
Steve Coppell
Person
Leroy Lita
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Graeme Murty
SB Nation

Three Talking Points from Everton’s Embarrassing 5-1 Defeat at Arsenal

Following on from Everton securing Premier League survival on what was an unforgettable night at Goodison Park last Thursday, came this trip to north London with nothing at stake for the visitors. Amid wholesale changes to personnel (six) from their last outing, it was always going to be a tough ask for the Blues to actually show up at the Emirates Stadium, in more than just a purely physical sense. After the emotional high midweek, a flat undercooked performance ensued, resembling a preseason game in many ways but with the high goal count and occasional comedic defending that we sometimes see on the final day of the season. Unfortunately, Arsenal had much to play for coming into this match, at least until news started filtering in of Tottenham Hotspur’s systematic dismantling of long-relegated Norwich City and with that, a vanishing possibility of Champions League qualification for Mikel Arteta’s outfit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#Royals#Reading Football Club
SB Nation

Has Jack Grealish Validated Last Year’s Fee?

Jack Grealish is a man of many qualities and one who has been criticized heavily since his move to Manchester City from Aston Villa. From playing time being less than stellar and his performances being not up toCity standard, many had justified qualms about the player. So in the last...
SOCCER
SB Nation

3 Observations from Erik Ten Hag’s first interview as Man United manager

After the conclusion of the Premier League yesterday, Manchester United announced the official appointment of Erik Ten Hag as the club’s manager for the next season. Club reporter Pien Meulensteen held an interview session with the Dutchman where he revealed next season’s plans, the team’s mindset and his expectations for this club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
SB Nation

Official: Liverpool Announce Signing of Fabio Carvalho

The domestic season is over in England, and despite the disappointment of coming up just a point shy of the title, Jürgen Klopp’s 92-point winning Reds still have a Champions League final to look forward to. They also have their first signing for next season completed. After being...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Pep Guardiola Reflects on Team of Legends, Back to Back PL Titles

Manchester City have done it again and lived another incredible moment as three goals in five minutes sent City to another Premier League title! Despite all the setbackks, injuries and so much more, Pep and the teams showed real resolve and claimed the title, again!. Pep Guardiola reflected after about...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Bologna Also Want Calvin Ramsay

Liverpool FC have been tipped to bring in Aberdeen’s 18-year-old right-back Calvin Ramsay for a while now. Now, in addition to Leeds United, the Reds could face further competition in the form of Italy’s Bologna. The Italians had previously shown interest in the right-back in the winter transfer...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy