PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A mistrial has been declared in the case of a Maine man charged with threatening to kill Jewish people because one of the witnesses tested positive for COVID-19. Federal authorities charged Brian Dennison, 25, of Buxton, with one count of transmitting a threat through interstate communication because of a tweet that threatened Jewish people during Rosh Hashanah in 2021. Dennison has pleaded not guilty.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO