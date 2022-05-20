Maverick Commercial Arranges $14M in Permanent Financing for Home Depot-Occupied Property in Chicago

PLANO, WAUKEGAN AND NEW LENOX, ILL. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sales of three retail properties in suburban Chicago for roughly $10 million. In the first transaction, Lakewood Springs Commons in Plano sold for $3 million. The 26,300-square-foot center was built in 2007. Dylan Mallory, Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher of Hanley, in association with ParaSell Inc., represented the seller, a private investment group based in Chicago. Greg Cline of The Cline Co. represented the buyer, a New Jersey-based private investor.
Comments / 0