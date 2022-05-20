ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Maverick Commercial Arranges $14M in Permanent Financing for Home Depot-Occupied Property in Chicago

By Kristin Hiller
rebusinessonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Maverick Commercial Mortgage Inc. has arranged a $14 million first mortgage loan for a 103,550-square-foot retail property occupied...

rebusinessonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
rebusinessonline.com

Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sales of Three Retail Properties in Suburban Chicago for $10M

PLANO, WAUKEGAN AND NEW LENOX, ILL. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sales of three retail properties in suburban Chicago for roughly $10 million. In the first transaction, Lakewood Springs Commons in Plano sold for $3 million. The 26,300-square-foot center was built in 2007. Dylan Mallory, Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher of Hanley, in association with ParaSell Inc., represented the seller, a private investment group based in Chicago. Greg Cline of The Cline Co. represented the buyer, a New Jersey-based private investor.
NEW LENOX, IL
rebusinessonline.com

BH Management Services Acquires 272-Unit Apartment Community in Aurora, Illinois

AURORA, ILL. — BH Management Services has acquired Legacy at Fox Valley in Aurora for an undisclosed price. The 272-unit apartment community was built in 1998. The property recently underwent renovations to the amenities, major building systems and more than half of the unit interiors. Amenities include a clubhouse, event kitchen, outdoor heated pool, dog park and volleyball court. John Jaeger and Justin Puppi of CBRE represented the seller, White Oak Partners.
AURORA, IL
rebusinessonline.com

MDH Partners Buys 78,490 SF Industrial Property in Suburban Chicago in Sale-Leaseback Transaction

COUNTRYSIDE, ILL. — In a sale-leaseback transaction, MDH Partners has purchased a 78,490-square-foot industrial property in Countryside, about 18 miles southwest of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. The property is located at 5315 Dansher Road within Chicago’s North I-55 industrial submarket. Doug Pilcher of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller and tenant, Sokol & Co., which is a food manufacturing company. Houston Hawley served as the acquisition lead for MDH.
CHICAGO, IL
rebusinessonline.com

Kiser Group Arranges Sales of Two Multifamily Properties in Evanston, Illinois for $9.1M

EVANSTON, ILL. — Kiser Group has arranged the sales of two multifamily properties in Evanston for $9.1 million. In the first transaction, a 12-unit building at 1901 Sherman Ave. sold for $5.1 million. The property is situated in close proximity to Northwestern University and has historically been fully occupied. The second building comprises 15 units at 1326 Chicago Ave. and sold for $4 million. Twelve of the units have been renovated. Kiser Group’s Danny Mantis, Matt Halper and Lee Kiser brokered the transactions. Buyer and seller information was not provided.
EVANSTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Real Estate
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
rebusinessonline.com

Martinez Produce & Seafood Expands Chicagoland Footprint with New Elgin Facility

ELGIN, ILL. — Chicago-based Martinez Produce & Seafood has expanded its Chicagoland footprint with the purchase of a 65,772-square-foot industrial facility in Elgin. The building, which features six truck docks and two drive-in doors, more than doubles the company’s footprint. Cory Kay and Mike DeSerto of Entre Commercial Realty represented Martinez Produce & Seafood, while Lee & Associates represented the seller. The sales price and seller were not provided.
ELGIN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy