Maverick Commercial Arranges $14M in Permanent Financing for Home Depot-Occupied Property in Chicago

EVANSTON, ILL. — Kiser Group has arranged the sales of two multifamily properties in Evanston for $9.1 million. In the first transaction, a 12-unit building at 1901 Sherman Ave. sold for $5.1 million. The property is situated in close proximity to Northwestern University and has historically been fully occupied. The second building comprises 15 units at 1326 Chicago Ave. and sold for $4 million. Twelve of the units have been renovated. Kiser Group’s Danny Mantis, Matt Halper and Lee Kiser brokered the transactions. Buyer and seller information was not provided.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO