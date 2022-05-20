ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PFF praises Raiders 2021 draft class after one year

By Marcus Mosher
 5 days ago
After the 2021 NFL Draft, the Raiders did not receive much praise for their picks. In fact, most of the national media gave them poor grades and openly criticized their picks throughout the draft.

But how does their draft class look a year later now that they have some experience under their belts?

In a recent article by Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus, he re-graded every team’s 2021 draft class a year later. For the Raiders, their grade improved from a C- initially to a B- now. However, he praised several of their picks after Round 1. Here is a snippet of his thoughts on the class:

“Trevon Moehrig was always a PFF favorite, and he hit the ground running as such with a 77.7 coverage grade as a rookie. The one we didn’t see coming, however, was Nate Hobbs, who was tremendous out of the slot en route to a 78.4 overall grade.

This class is still weighed down by first-rounder Alex Leatherwood, who finished as the second-lowest-graded starting guard in the NFL.”

Moehrig and Hobbs were both Day 1 starters for the Raiders and improved as the season went along. Both graded very highly for rookies and the expectation is that they will be even better in 2022.

The Raiders are also expecting third-round pick Divine Deablo to have a bigger role on defense as a hybrid linebacker/safety. He showed flashes at the end of the season and could even grab one of the starting linebacker jobs during training camp.

The only real question about this draft class is Leatherwood. What is his best position in the NFL and can he make a noticeable leap in Year 2? His play did improve at guard, but the Raiders were certainly hoping he could play right tackle at a high level.

Otherwise, this is a fantastic draft class for the Raiders that could produce as many as four starters. Even with Leatherwood being a big question mark, this is quite the haul for the Raiders.

Andy Reid on what the Eagles have at QB in Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has his fans around the league and one of the best evaluators just gave the Eagles quarterback a major co-sign heading into his third season. During a sitdown with the guys from Sports Take Live, the Chiefs head ball coach told Derrick Gunn, Barrett Brooks, and Rob Elliss that Hurts sincerely “wants to do well, he’s a hard worker and wants to be great.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Former longtime Vikings QB installs Packers urinal in home

There’s no love lost for former longtime Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer when it comes to the Green Bay Packers. He ate, slept and breathed the rivalry in his 13 years of playing across from them as a member of the Vikings in the 1970s and 1980s. But if his recent social media post is any indication, it’s clear that he still eats, sleeps and breathes the rivalry to this very day.
GREEN BAY, WI
G.G. Jackson is hoping to recruit this five-star prospect to UNC

With two five-star recruits already committed in G.G. Jackson and Simeon Wilcher, the UNC basketball program is off to a hot start in the 2023 cycle. But Hubert Davis and his staff aren’t done yet adding to what will be a very important class. And they have their eyes on another five-star prospect. Matas Buzelis is the top target left on UNC’s board for the 2023 class and while his recruitment has been silent of late, Jackson is trying to do his part in convincing him to join the Tar Heels’ class. Jackson told Jacob Turner of Tar Heels Illustrated that he...
COLLEGE SPORTS
