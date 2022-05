SPRINGFIELD — Big Y Supermarkets has joined others within the grocery community to offer financial support to the Tops Friendly Market Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund. The fund was created by Tops in partnership with the National Compassion Fund to provide financial assistance to the survivors of the deceased and those affected by the tragedy last week; 100% of the contributions of the fund will go to the affected families and individuals as well as those individuals impacted by this senseless act of hate and violence.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO