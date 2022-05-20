3650 REIT Provides $85M Loan for Refinancing of Office Building in Wilmington, Delaware

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Wegmans, an upscale supermarket chain based in Rochester, N.Y., is expanding in metropolitan Washington, D.C. In early May, the grocer opened an 81,300-square-foot store at 150 Stovall St. in Alexandria, Va., a store that anchors Stonebridge’s Carlyle Crossing mixed-use development. The Alexandria store opened earlier this month and is the 14th Wegmans in Virginia and 107th nationwide. The grocer also plans to open an 85,000-square-foot store within the Halley Rise development in Reston, Va., and an 84,000-square-foot store at the $640 million City Ridge development in northwest Washington, D.C. The City Ridge store will open in July and the Reston store is set to open in early 2023. Wegmans is also opening an 84,000-square-foot store in Wilmington, Del., this fall.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO