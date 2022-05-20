ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

3650 REIT Provides $85M Loan for Refinancing of Office Building in Wilmington, Delaware

By Taylor Williams
rebusinessonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, DEL. — 3650 REIT, a Miami-based direct lender, has provided an $85 million loan for...

rebusinessonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
rebusinessonline.com

Parkview Financial Provides $21.5M Loan for Hotel Conversion Project in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. — Los Angeles-based Parkview Financial has provided a $21.5 million loan for the acquisition and conversion of a 13-story vacant hotel located at 810 Broad St. in Newark. The borrower, a subsidiary of Winchester Equities LLC, plans to transform the property, which was originally constructed in 1912 as the headquarters of First National State Bank, into a multifamily complex. Upon completion, which is slated for late 2022, the property will house 106 apartments in studio and one-bedroom formats and a 7,500-square-foot restaurant.
NEWARK, NJ
rebusinessonline.com

Greysteel Negotiates Sale of Two Multifamily Communities in Downtown D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Greysteel has arranged the sale of Ravenel and Barclay, two multifamily properties totaling 120 units in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of downtown Washington, D.C. The buyer and sales prices were undisclosed. Situated two doors down from one another, the properties are located at 1610 and 1616 16th St. NW. Built in 1933, Ravenel totals 63 units and contains a mix of studio and one-bedroom apartments. Built in 1926, Barclay totals 57 units and includes a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a fitness center, laundry rooms, package concierge, bike storage, outdoor patio and an onsite management office. Renovations to the lobbies, leasing office, hallways, common areas and unit interiors were completed by the seller upon its acquisition.
WASHINGTON, DC
rebusinessonline.com

Wegmans Opens New 81,300 SF Grocery Store in Metro D.C., Two More Planned to Open

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Wegmans, an upscale supermarket chain based in Rochester, N.Y., is expanding in metropolitan Washington, D.C. In early May, the grocer opened an 81,300-square-foot store at 150 Stovall St. in Alexandria, Va., a store that anchors Stonebridge’s Carlyle Crossing mixed-use development. The Alexandria store opened earlier this month and is the 14th Wegmans in Virginia and 107th nationwide. The grocer also plans to open an 85,000-square-foot store within the Halley Rise development in Reston, Va., and an 84,000-square-foot store at the $640 million City Ridge development in northwest Washington, D.C. The City Ridge store will open in July and the Reston store is set to open in early 2023. Wegmans is also opening an 84,000-square-foot store in Wilmington, Del., this fall.
WASHINGTON, DC
rebusinessonline.com

Akridge, National Real Estate Development Break Ground on Stacks Residential Project in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Akridge and National Real Estate Development have broken ground on Phase I of The Stacks, a residential development in Washington, D.C.’s Buzzard Point neighborhood. Situated along the Anacostia River in the city’s Capitol Riverfront district, The Stacks will comprise three towers featuring 1,100 apartments and 35,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. More than 10 percent of the apartments will be income-restricted. Bank OZK provided construction financing for Phase I, which is slated to deliver in 2025. The developers tapped general contractor Clark Construction Group to build Phase I and engaged Gensler, Morris Adjmi Architects, Handel Architects, Eric Colbert & Associates, West 8, Lee & Associates, DXA, HOK and Hickok Cole for the project’s overall design. The Stacks is jointly owned by Akridge, Bridge Investment Group, Blue Coast Capital and institutional funds managed by National Real Estate Advisors, parent company of National Real Estate Development.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy