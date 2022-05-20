ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We found rare gold coins in a field – now we’re going to make a fortune

By Alex Winter
 5 days ago
A TREASURE-HUNTING husband and wife who found five medieval coins while metal detecting in a Kent field are set to make £15,000 from their discovery.

Pensioners Phil and Joan Castle stumbled across the pieces near their home in New Romney, near Dungeness, in October 2018.

A husband and wife treasure hunting team are selling a ‘purse hoard’ of 14th century gold coins for £15,000 Credit: BNPS
Pensioners Phil and Joan Castle found the coins while searching a ploughed field at Romney Marsh Credit: BNPS

Joan, 70, had spotted a broken forged gold coin on the surface of the ploughed field - before her detector lit up.

She dug down eight inches and found the brass bar of a historic purse.

Over the next two hours, 71-year-old Phil found five mint condition gold coins in an area covering around 16ft.

The 1.5ins diameter pieces were Noble coins - the first English gold coin produced in quantity.

They were issued on behalf of King Edward III between 1351 and 1361, portraying the monarch in a ship holding a sword and shield.

The tokens were the highest denomination coins in circulation, with a face value of six shillings and eight pence.

In today's money, each coin was worth a whopping £2,500.

The Castles, from New Romney, Kent, will split the proceeds of the sale with the landowner when the coins finally go under the hammer in Mayfair, London on Tuesday.

Mr Castle says he was introduced to metal detecting by his wife, who used to search for fossils on the River Thames as a young mudlarker.

He said: “We had no idea what the coins were when we found them.

"At the time, I was having chemo for leukaemia so detecting was a great relief.”

He and Joan hope to buy a new kitchen with their share of the proceeds.

Nigel Mills, consultant in artefacts and antiquities at auctioneer Noonans, said: “The coins were recorded as gold Nobles of Edward III, issued between 1351 and 1361.

"This was the first significant issue of gold coins that was successful after the previous attempts had failed.

"Those were subsequently recalled and melted down."

He said the find is very rare.

"Purse hoards are not common and when they do turn up they usually contain just silver coins so this one is special," he said.

"Apart from the broken coin, which is a plated contemporary forgery, all five gold ones are in virtually mint state and must have been lost.”

The purse and coins are expected to fetch £12,000 to £15,000.

They will be auctioned off at Noonans' Mayfair salesroom from 10am.

They plan to buy a new kitchen with their share of the cash Credit: BNPS

