Heat’s P.J. Tucker undergoing MRI on left knee

By Luke Adams
 5 days ago
Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker left Thursday?s Game 2 loss to Boston early in the second half due to a left knee contusion. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Heat forward P.J. Tucker, who has been battling minor injuries throughout the postseason, left Thursday’s Game 2 loss to Boston early in the second half due to a left knee contusion and will undergo an MRI on that knee on Friday morning, tweets Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

According to Haynes (Twitter link), Tucker sustained the injury in the first quarter and tried to play through it, but was ultimately forced to the sidelines.

As Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald (subscriber-only link) writes, Tucker also turned his right ankle in Game 1 and has been dealing with a calf strain since last month. However, he has appeared in all 13 of the Heat’s postseason games to date and has been a key part of the team’s lineup due to his defensive versatility and his ability to knock down three-pointers (48.6% in the playoffs).

The results of Friday’s MRI will presumably determine if Tucker has to miss any time. Head coach Erik Spoelstra was unable to provide an update after Thursday’s game.

“If you ask him, he says he’s good to go,” Spoelstra told reporters, including Chiang. “We’ll just have to see (on Friday). I’ll talk to the trainers.”

