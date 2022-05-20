ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Passenger left stunned after mum tells him not to eat food near her child during flight – and people are divided

By Kara Godfrey
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28iEg1_0fkp3uwL00

A PASSENGER was shocked after being told by a mum not to eat snacks near her child during the flight - and people are divided.

The passenger was flying from New York to LA to work, and said he was sitting next to a family and a young child.

He explained that he was having problems with his diabetes so had to eat some food - which is where the problem began.

He wrote on Reddit: "I immediately began receiving dirty looks from the parents and the mother said 'can you not do that? Our son.'

"So I put my food away and figured I’d wait until the flight attendant came around so I could buy food from her and eat at an acceptable time just to show some respect for their wishes."

However, asking crew for Coke and snacks, the dad of the family told the crew the whole row didn't want anything, forcing the flight attendant to leave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01sdUQ_0fkp3uwL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vA77L_0fkp3uwL00

He continued: "I go up to press the call light so I can get my food and my drink because I actually need it and the father says 'our son has Prader-Willi, we’d prefer it if you didn’t eat because it causes tantrums when he doesn’t know he can’t eat and he’s always hungry'.

"I’m close to a tantrum myself at this point and so I look him in the eye and say 'I do not care, fly private if you want to control your surroundings'."

He said he then ate his snacks, before the mum said she needed to "educate him", to which he snapped and told her he "wouldn't endanger himself" for the sake of her son.

However, he asked if he was in the wrong, after his friend said he should have been more understanding of their son's condition.

Some people agreed - one person wrote on Reddit: "A kid with Prader-Willi Syndrome has a real organic, very hard to control drive to eat food, it's a seriously difficult disease to deal with."

Someone else wrote: "I feel for the family because I'm sure it's a very difficult condition to manage and causes a great deal of stress."

A third wrote: "Three adults and you couldn’t have a civil conversation about the respective medical issues and ask the flight attendant for a seat switch?"

Despite this, most people were on his side, saying it wasn't his problem to deal with.

One person said: "Even if you didn't have diabetes. People don't get to come into public space and dictate anyone else's acceptable behaviour."

Someone else agreed: "You were absolutely correct. They had no right to refuse your food and yell at you for eating, this is a public conveyance and they do not own the plane."

Many also said not eating with diabetes was more dangerous: "My husband has Type 1 Diabetes and there's no way in hell he'd have waited like OP did. It can be dangerous, life threateningly so."

Another passenger recently refused to move seats for a child during a flight, due to their own medical condition.

And a Ryanair passenger split opinion after refusing to move from a seat they had paid for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qMU2C_0fkp3uwL00
People were divided about who was in the right Credit: Alamy

Comments / 33

Rene Tryan-Bigford
5d ago

Sorry not his problem. Nervy of the family to even make such a problem out of it.If your child needs that kind of accomodation then drive. If you can't drive don't bring him along. Honestly the audacity of people these days to even think they have the right to get someone else to bow to their needs.

Reply(1)
49
diane vaughan
4d ago

Parents need to come to grips other people are not in any way responsible for their brats or their personal problems and issues! If they didn't want to have to deal with the kids problems then don't take him out in public! Problem solved!

Reply(1)
26
Jess Toth
5d ago

yeah well they say that that guy had a medical problem too he's diabetic that's life or death that little boy just throws a tantrum if he can have food a diabetes is life or death so yes I agree too I would have told them if you don't like it then switch seats or drive

Reply
26
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Coke#Prader Willi
Daily Mail

Eye do! Bride is left in hysterics after her wedding photos came back with 'crazy eyes' Photoshopped onto everyone who blinked

The exciting moment of seeing your wedding photos quickly turned to bafflement for one bride, who was left in hsysterics after received photos that had been bizarrely Photoshopped. Anaya Ramos-Bridgeford, who lives in Pennsylvania, took to Facebook to celebrate her marriage to husband Jaylen with a selection of photographs taken...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Daily Mail

Lucky mum who thought she'd pocketed $1,300 in lotto is left shocked when she discovers she won $1.3MILLION: 'I went all jittery'

A young mother was chuffed after thinking she had won $1,300 in a lotto draw, only to realise after taking a closer look that she'd actually scored $1.3million. The woman from Mackay in North Queensland had one of four division one winning entries in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw, with the other three also taking home the same amount.
LOTTERY
Chip Chick

His Fiancée Returned From Vacation And Told Him She's Moving Out So She Can Be A Hippy While Living In A Van

A man is engaged to his fiancée named Kay, and when his fiancée was little, she really didn't have a great childhood. Kay's parents argued nonstop and had no sympathy for her or her siblings. Kay's parents expected her to work hard, and they didn't care if she struggled through something or got relentlessly bullied; they wanted her to just figure it out.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
440K+
Followers
26K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy