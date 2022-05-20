ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a fashion expert – there’s two common mistakes people make every day when getting dressed but they’re so easy to fix

By Rianne Ison
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

A FASHION expert has uncovered the two big mistakes that people continue to make when they’re getting ready in the morning.

However, Abby - who dishes out stylist tips on her social media accounts, including TikTok @sistersguidetostyle - says they are both easy to fix and can help change your style for the better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k4C4y_0fkp3qPR00
The style guru said people often make the same two mistakes as part of their morning routine Credit: TikTok/@sistersguidetostyle

Lifting the lid on the fashion fails she sees others make, Abby posted a video to her 65,000 followers titled: “Two common fashion mistakes to avoid.”

She then went into more detail, appearing on the screen in a white jean, camel blazer and black shoe combo.

Revealing why this is a big style no-go, Abby explained: “Mistake number one, not matching your shoes to your outfit. A dark colour pulls the eye down and sticks out like an eyesore.”

Instead, she encouraged her followers to make one simple swap to their shoewear - and reap the rewards.

Abby continued: “Opt for a lighter shoe to balance out the colour on top.”

Similarly, the fashionista was quick to bust another style myth - that you should wear a white bra under a white top to stop it from showing.

Revealing why it’s her pet hate, Abby said: “Mistake number 2, wearing a white bra under a white top.

“Opposite to what you think, the colour intensifies. Instead, choose a nude colour.”

These are the latest fashion tips that Abby has offered up on her TikTok account in recent weeks.

She also pointed out the other fashion mistakes she is careful to avoid in another helpful video tutorial.

These included checking over your outfit for rogue pet hair with a lint roller, and steaming your clothes to save time and prevent wrinkles.

Her third and final observation was that it’s essential to check your underwear is not visible under the clothes you’re wearing and to invest in some seamless knickers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VG29q_0fkp3qPR00
The fashion social media star said dark shoes do nothing for this outfit Credit: TikTok/@sistersguidetostyle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeCVB_0fkp3qPR00
Instead, she made the shoes match the lighter ensemble Credit: TikTok/@sistersguidetostyle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qff5t_0fkp3qPR00
Similarly, Abby's not a fan of the white bra and a white top Credit: TikTok/@sistersguidetostyle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pjBfo_0fkp3qPR00
Abby says it's easily fixed by opting for a nude bra Credit: TikTok/@sistersguidetostyle

