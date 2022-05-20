Seahawks attempted to trade back into end of 1st round in NFL draft

For the first time in a decade, the Seattle Seahawks snagged a high first-round draft pick opting not to trade down or out of the round altogether. And even after selecting tackle Charles Cross out of Mississippi State at No. 9 overall, Seattle attempted to trade back into the bottom of Round 1.

Seahawks.com reporter John Boyle detailed the Seahawks’ activity inside the draft room during the first two days of the 2022 NFL draft.

Below is his account of how things played out Thursday night.

7:30 p.m.

The Seahawks have used their only first-round pick, but there’s still activity in the room. As everyone closely monitors the action, Schneider, VP of player personnel Trent Kirchner, director of college scouting Matt Berry, director of pro personnel Nolan Teasley and assistant director of pro personnel Willie Schneider work the phones. Nothing is imminent, but the Seahawks want to have options in place should they want to make a move to get back into the end of the first round.

As the first round winds down, a few players start going off the board that the Seahawks don’t have rated very highly. The Seahawks refer to those as upsets, and upsets are good news. Somehow, it has become the job of pro scouting personnel assistant Armani Perez to call out, loudly, any upset. He isn’t sure how this responsibility fell to him, but he plays along.

7:37 p.m.

The trade talks continue, with Berry talking to Tampa Bay about the 27th pick. Ultimately that doesn’t go anywhere.

7:41 p.m.

Dallas takes Tulsa tackle Tyler Smith at No. 24, and moments later the Bucs and Seahawks decide not to go forward with a possible trade at 27 (not long after, Tampa would trade that pick to the Jaguars).

7:44 p.m.

Schneider is on the phone with Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, two longtime co-workers in Green Bay’s front office now running their team’s respective draft rooms and discussing a trade for the 28th pick.

After some back and forth discussions on the late-round picks that will balance out the trade, there’s a tentative deal in place, but there are still several picks to go.

Eying their board, the Seahawks know that if they do make a trade to get back into the first round, they’ll be able to either add one of their top pass rushers, or double down on the other side of the ball by adding another offensive lineman who is still high on their board.

7:49 p.m.

The Ravens select Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum.

7:55 p.m.

The Jets, after acquiring the 26th pick, go pass-rush, taking Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II, but it’s not one of the two pass-rushers the Seahawks have in mind.

8 p.m.

With Green Bay’s pick at 28 coming up, the Seahawks get ready to make their move, but a minute later, Schneider gets another call from Green Bay.

“They’re picking,” Schneider tells the room. “Green Bay is out.”