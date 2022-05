Click here to read the full article. Country music superstar Naomi Judd died of a self-inflicted firearm wound on April 30, daughter Ashley Judd said on ABC’s Good Morning America today. “Mother used a firearm,” Judd told ABC’s Diane Sawyer in an emotional interview this morning. “That’s the piece of information that we are very uncomfortable sharing, but understand that we’re in a position that if we don’t say it, someone else is going to.” Watch an excerpt of the interview below. Actress Judd added, “She obviously was suffering, and, as such, her days up until that moment were hurtful to her.” She...

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO