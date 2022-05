Click here to read the full article. The Saudi Film Commission has announced its long gestating incentive for film productions in the kingdom which consists of an up to 40% cash rebate. Ever since it lifted its 35-year-old religion-related ban on cinema in 2017, Saudi has been experiencing a boom in all aspects of film industry activity, becoming West Asia’s top-grossing territory in terms of theatrical box office returns. Attracting international film and TV productions is clearly a key part of this government-driven effort. Details of the Saudi rebate, which was announced in Cannes, remain scant besides the fact that it provides...

MOVIES ・ 49 MINUTES AGO