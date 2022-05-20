ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood star transforms into a pensioner for latest movie – but can you guess who it is?

By Sarah Tetteh
The US Sun
 5 days ago

A HOLLYWOOD star has transformed into a pensioner for his latest movie - but can you guess who it is?

The A-lister had everyone stunned with his transformation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U6lDg_0fkozG2J00
Martin Freeman was transformed into an 86-year-old man for a new US drama Credit: TNI Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JzjQh_0fkozG2J00
The Hobbit star appeared as billboard printer Harold Wallach in five-part limited series Angelyne. Credit: TNI Press

Fans of The Hobbit star Martin Freeman will do a double-take when they see him in his latest role.

The 50-year-old actor had the help of a fantastic make-up department to transform him into an elderly man complete with wrinkles to play billboard printer Harold Wallach in five-part limited series Angelyne.

Martin looked dramatically different for his star role, wearing a blue shirt with a sweater over it.

His full head of hair was swapped for a bald crown with the sides overgrown to complete his transformation.

He's not the only star to undergo an extreme makeover, as we previously showed pictures of Sir Kenneth Branagh playing Boris Johnson in a new Covid drama.

Martin is widely known for his role as Dr John Watson in Sherlock.

He shot to fame in The Office, and The Hobbit made him a household name.

In 2016 he split from his long-term partner Amanda Abbington, after 16 years together, and is currently dating another actress Rachel Mariam.

His ex Amanda is now with BGT paralysed stuntman Jonathan Goodwin.

Martin's girlfriend Rachel is a 29-year-old actress and writer born in Toulouse.

She has starred in the popular BBC Three series Normal People and the TV series This Way Up.

Rachel has also written and produced the TV series Call It a Day which aired from 2019 - 2020.

Meanwhile The Sun revealed Martin is now worth more than £15m thanks to Hollywood smashes like The Hobbit, Black Panther and TV show Fargo.

The Sun has learned that the British star runs two firms that look after cash from his movie-making and they are flush with readies.

His company Geoffrey Joseph Ltd has £4.1m in cash and a second outfit called Rita Maris Ltd has £1.5m cashed away.

The Nativity star's healthy financials come as critics have said that his role in BBC hit The Responder is his best work to date.

The mini-series is written by ex-police officer Tony Schumacher, with the story following crisis-stricken, unconventional officer Chris Carson, played by Freeman.

Viewers follow Chris during his night shifts on the beat in Liverpool, where he is pushed beyond the limits of his training and his mental endurance.

In preparation for the role, the 50-year-old revealed he spoke to himself in a Liverpudlian accent for a year and a half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hdyk9_0fkozG2J00
Martin is said to be worth £15million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JNcXN_0fkozG2J00
Fans raved about his show The Responder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KKG2X_0fkozG2J00
Martin is dating Rachel Mariam Credit: Rex

