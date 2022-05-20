ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Fall 2022 TV Schedule: Your Guide to the Complete Lineup

By Meredith Jacobs
tvinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that we know what will be airing in the primetime in the fall on ABC, CBS, NBC, and The CW — Fox will come at a later date — we can start planning what we’ll be watching when the 2022-2023 season kicks off. Some things...

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 3

Related
TVLine

TV Bloodbath: 17 Shows Cancelled in 48 Hours — Which Cut Hurt the Most?

Click here to read the full article. Well, that was brutal. A total of 17 broadcast series were laid to rest over the past 48 hours as the broadcast networks began cleaning house in advance of next week’s fall presentations (aka the “Upfronts”). The body count was highest at about-to-be-sold The CW, which axed seven series this week, including Legacies, Charmed, 4400, Naomi, Roswell, New Mexico, In the Dark and Dynasty. CBS shuttered nearly a half dozen programs, including Magnum P.I, B Positive and Good Sam, while NBC pulled the plug on three (including comedies Mr. Mayor and Kenan). Fox, meanwhile, parted ways with...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Why Was ‘Magnum P.I.’ Canceled? CBS Boss Explains

CBS canceled Magnum P.I. after four seasons on May 12. And according to CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl, they did not make that decision lightly. The reboot, starring Jay Hernandez, is one of the few network dramas to feature a Latino lead. Its cancellation was reportedly due to licensing fee disagreements between CBS and Universal Television, per Deadline. Despite the show’s popularity (it ranked No. 9 out of CBS’s 14 network dramas, per TVLine), CBS and Universal Television reportedly could not reach an agreement.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Popculture

NBC Cancels Several Shows

The peacock has spoken. Several NBC shows were shown out the door on Thursday, and will not be coming back for another season. Two sitcoms were canceled, as well as a drama, this week, including one show headlined by the longest-tenured Saturday Night Live cast member. NBC renewed several other shows though, so there will be some carryover in fall 2022.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

Could Mark Harmon Still Return To NCIS As Gibbs? Here’s What Sean Murray Says

Season 19 of NCIS has been without longtime cast member Mark Harmon for the majority of the season. Over the last few years, rumors were swirling that the actor would be leaving the CBS procedural and, ultimately, the beginning of the season saw his character, Gibbs, get sent on a big (and long) mission. But could he still come back in some way? Well, Sean Murray is opening up about whether we've seen the last of Gibbs.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Celebrity#Dateline Nbc#Organized Crime#Abc#Nbc#Grey S Anatomy#Ncis#American#Quantum Leap#Fbi
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Is Vanessa Ray Leaving the Show Ahead of Season 13?

Fans of Blue Bloods are a little worried that Vanessa Ray is stepping away from the show. The procedural’s Season 12 came to a close on May 6th. And the episode saw Ray’s Eddie Janko exposed during her undercover mission. After her assignment ended, the writers didn’t give her any sort of cliffhanger or story that could continue into the fall debut. And between that and her latest Instagram post, fans are wondering if she’s making an exit.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

ABC Fall Schedule 2022 Announced

NETWORK ENTERS NEW SEASON WITH UNPRECEDENTED STABILITY. AS FAN FAVORITES RETURN ALONG WITH NEW, BOLD ORIGINAL SCRIPTED AND UNSCRIPTED TITLES. ABC EXTENDS WINNING STREAK AS NO. 1 ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR. NEW DRAMAS ‘ALASKA’ STARRING HILARY SWANK AND ‘THE ROOKIE: FEDS’ STARRING NIECY NASH-BETTS ADDED TO FALL SCHEDULE...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Cinemablend

After News CBS Cancelled Magnum P.I. Broke, Jay Hernandez Responded

The annual bloodbath of network TV cancellations happened last week, and it was harsh, to say the least. Now among the list of shows that have been axed or are ending in 2022 is CBS' Magnum P.I. reboot, which ran for four seasons. The show’s star, Jay Hernandez, took to social media after the news broke, and he shared a heartbreaker of a tweet.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Is The Equalizer canceled? (Has the show been renewed for Season 3?)

As we get toward the end of the main 2021–2022 TV season, we’re looking ahead to fall 2022. Is The Equalizer canceled, or will Season 3 air in the fall?. May is always a nerve-wracking time. We end up with a lot of shows still on the bubble, and it’s sometimes hard to tell which way the networks are going to go. One of the shows we’ve been concerned about for some time is The Equalizer.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Jossara Jinaro, ER and The Young and the Restless actress, dies of cancer at 48

Jossara Jinaro, an actress who appeared on such TV shows as ER, The Young and the Restless, and Judging Amy, died Wednesday following a battle with cancer. She was 48. Jinaro's husband announced her death on her Facebook page, writing, "With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro, on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC Drama as Series Regular

Country star Reba McEntire will join ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular. Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars.
TV SERIES
Popculture

NBC Cancels Star-Studded Comedy Series After 2 Seasons

Neil Bremer will not get the chance to run for another term as Los Angeles Mayor. NBC canceled the star-studded comedy, Mr. Mayor, after two seasons on Thursday. Although the show featured a stacked roster of stars, it failed to draw in big audiences during its run. Mr. Mayor Season...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Magnum P.I. Star Jay Hernandez Reacts to Reboot's Surprise Cancellation

Click here to read the full article. “All good things must come to an end,” titular Magnum P.I. star Jay Hernandez shared Friday on Twitter in the wake of his CBS drama’s somewhat unexpected cancellation. As we reported Thursday, the network axed the reboot after four seasons. As a result, the May 6 Season 4 finale will function as a series finale. “We made memories I’ll be forever grateful for and thanks to each and every one of you for going on this wild ride with us,” Hernandez’ Twitter statement continued. “It’s all love. Until next time.” Meanwhile, Perdita Weeks (who played Higgins) shared...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Was David McCallum’s Ducky Mallard Away From the Show?

“NCIS” has seen a lot of cast turnover between seasons 18 and 19. Although, no matter who departs the hit CBS show, it seems we can always depend on one series original cast member to make a return. At 88 years old, David McCallum holds a recurring role within the hit series. However, he retired as “NCIS” lead medical examiner Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard in season 15. Ducky then transitioned to the agency historian shortly after. Since then, McCallum has made infrequent appearances on “NCIS.” And now, with season 19 about to conclude, we’re wondering why he’s been away so long.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy