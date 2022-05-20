Nick Saban Shouldn't Have Apologized
A day after Nick Saban went after NIL and took shots at Texas A&M in the process, Jimbo Fisher returned fire and Nick Saban came back with a half-apology. Ben Maller doesn't think that Saban should have apologized and actually enjoys the honest and genuine responses from both coaches.
Ben Maller: "I've long been against public apologies. Saban is another textbook example of why it is a mistake. It's a recipe for disaster. Even with his half-apology, it continues the powder keg. The powder keg gets cranked up a couple of notches here...When you are a straight shooter, it means you have to deal with the consequences."
