Nick Saban Shouldn't Have Apologized

By Justin Cooper
 5 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

A day after Nick Saban went after NIL and took shots at Texas A&M in the process, Jimbo Fisher returned fire and Nick Saban came back with a half-apology. Ben Maller doesn't think that Saban should have apologized and actually enjoys the honest and genuine responses from both coaches.

Ben Maller: "I've long been against public apologies. Saban is another textbook example of why it is a mistake. It's a recipe for disaster. Even with his half-apology, it continues the powder keg. The powder keg gets cranked up a couple of notches here...When you are a straight shooter, it means you have to deal with the consequences."

