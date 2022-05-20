ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta, CA

Endangered Chinook Salmon Return to Northern California Rivers After 100 Years

By Jordan B Darling
thelog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a joint news release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Bureau of Reclamation, it was announced that state and federal biologists had started to move threatened Chinook salmon to Clear Creek in northern California. The creek’s colder water...

www.thelog.com

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Most Beautiful Waterfalls in Northern California

When you think of Northern California, do you picture waterfalls? If not, you should! With its rocky peaks and sandy shores, the coast of Northern California feels like nothing else on earth. There are many waterfalls in Northern California, stretching from Yosemite to the Oregon border. Whether you’re looking for...
TRAVEL
SFGate

California cuts grass watering down as drought dries West

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Grass in office parks, on college campuses or in some California neighborhoods will go brown this summer after state water officials adopted a ban Tuesday on watering certain green spaces as the state's drought drags on. The ban adopted by the State Water Resources Control...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tehama, CA
City
Cottonwood, CA
City
Shasta, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinook Salmon#Juvenile Fish#The Bureau Of Reclamation#Cdfw#Usfws#Pacific Gas And Electric
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Science
CBS Sacramento

Workers Now Removing Lettering From Tahoe Casino Formerly Known As MontBleu

STATELINE, Nev. (CBS13) – The Lake Tahoe casino formerly known as MontBleu is finally getting its sign changed. Last year, Bally’s Corporation bought the casino from Caesars Entertainment. A name change was approved last year as well by the Douglas County Liquor Board. #ballys taking care of business! “M”…..”O”h nooo good by MontBleu. Large cranes removing the Signs artist formally known as MontBlue getting its new name! Ballys Lake Tahoe bold and red coming soon. pic.twitter.com/QcECHU1f8x — Tahoe Douglas Fire (@tahoefire) May 24, 2022 MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa has since been going by Bally’s Lake Tahoe, but the signage had stayed the same. On Tuesday, however, workers were out with the crane meticulously removing the lettering at the top of the casino. It won’t be the first rebrand for the casino. It was originally named Park Tahoe when it opened in the 1970s, then was Caesars Tahoe in the 80s.  Before it was renamed MontBleu, it was given the screen name “Nomad” for the 2006 film “Smokin’ Aces” – which was largely set and filmed inside the casino.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
capradio.org

Some living in 209 area code will need to switch to 350

Another big change is coming for people living in the 209 area code: Some will have to switch to another area code by the year’s end. The 209 area code stretches from El Dorado County down to just past Merced, including the cities of Galt, Stockton, and Modesto. Presently,...
GALT, CA
KEYT

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lock down

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert has been put on lockdown due to a report of shots fired. A base spokesperson says the report Monday morning was anonymous and there’s no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center. The base police force is investigating. The base is east of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

4 California wildfires rage during hot, windy weekend

VACAVILLE, Calif. - Four wildfires burned throughout California this weekend amid hot and windy conditions. Crews said Sunday they were gaining ground on the Quail fire in Vacaville, as they work to contain three other blazes throughout the state. The Quail fire broke out Saturday and is 45 percent contained...
VACAVILLE, CA
KTLA

These counties have the highest COVID-19 infection rates in California

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority […]
FOX26

$1.6 million Powerball ticket bought in Sacramento to expire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Lottery officials said someone hit all the winning numbers on a Powerball ticket in Sacramento on November 27, 2021. As of Tuesday, May 24, 2022 the ticket had not been claimed. Officials said if no one claimed the winning ticket by Thursday, May 26, 2022, the ticket would expire, and the $1.6 million prize money will go to public schools in California instead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy