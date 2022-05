The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in locating a stolen 2005 Ford F-150, VA plate 1513XJ, along with a black 18 foot Proline/Nexhaul Trailer, VA plate 55171TM (similar to pic). It was taken from the 200 block of Bowles Street in the Stewartsville area early this morning. The truck should have a sticker in the middle of the back glass that says “Modern Muffler Custom Exhaust”.

BEDFORD COUNTY, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO