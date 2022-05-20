ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Cannon Fodder: pitch invasions

By Aaron Lerner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton’s dramatic comeback yesterday (from 2-0 down to a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace) to guarantee Premier League safety after a disappointing, under-performing, harrowing season was marred by a pitch invasion. Dozens, if not hundreds, of supporters ran onto the pitch in celebration before Crystal Palace’s players and staff had a...

