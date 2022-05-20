ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

K9 Rocky Locates Suspect Who Hid Behind Dog House

By Randy Kirby
 5 days ago
On Thursday night at 8:26 p.m., Sedalia's K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at New York and Saline for a registration violation. A passenger immediately fled...

Two Warrensburg Teens Injured in JoCo Crash

Two Warrensburg teens were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 Ford Fiesta, driven by a 17-year-old female from Warrensburg, was on US 50, one-half-mile west of Missouri 58 at 1:28 p.m., when the vehicle slid off the roadway and struck a ditch.
WARRENSBURG, MO
