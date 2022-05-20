K9 Rocky Locates Suspect Who Hid Behind Dog House

A Columbia man charged with a couple of felonies after a traffic stop was conducted on Highway 240 and 290th Road in Slater on April 24 is due in court. A report from a Saline County deputy says Brandon Darrell Pena identified himself as someone else and had thrown an item off his person, which was retrieved by the deputy. The syringe’s brownish liquid is said to have tested positive for methamphetamine. The deputy also says he located several different credit cards with different names and a forged male’s identification card. Also, while in custody, the deputy says Pena signed several official documents indicating he was another person.

SALINE COUNTY, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO