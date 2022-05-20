ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humidity-proof your hair: The £26 'miracle' hair treatment praised for transforming frizzy hair - and it's backed by over 24,000 five-star ratings

By Emily Knott For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Women are praising a £26 hair treatment for leaving their locks glossy, ultra-smooth and frizz-free - even when humidity rises.

The 'miracle' Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is an award-winning product which simultaneously helps combat frizz and flyaways while sealing the hair cuticles for up to 72 hours - much like a mini keratin treatment.

Harnessing the science of heat-activated polymers, when sprayed onto towel-dried hair and then activated with heat, the hair is smoothed, and fibres are sealed to repel moisture without weighing it down. Magic, right?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cud1J_0fkogdBF00

The Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray will help you beat the heat and get through the humid summer months, simultaneously combating frizz and sealing the hair cuticles - much like a mini keratin treatment.

The 'miracle' Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is an award-winning product which simultaneously helps combat frizz and flyaways while sealing the hair cuticles for up to 72 hours

Plus, antioxidants calendula and chamomile extracts further boost shine and smoothness while keeping locks nourished and hydrated.

It's a celebrity hairstylist's favourite, including Chris Appleton, who used it to humidity-proof and define J.Lo's curls for her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show.

And Dom Seeley, hairstylist to the stars, including Kendall Jenner, Olivia Culpo, and Huda Kattan, explained how Dream Coat 'gives anyone who uses it the chance to have beautiful glossy hair, giving incredible results time after time!'

The high praise doesn't stop there. Before-and-after pictures shared by shoppers show how effective the spray is at reducing the appearance of frizz, static and flyaways in damp weather.

Others have also reported that it makes curly hair more manageable and helps define curls.

The treatment acts as a humidity blocker, utilising a heat-activated polymer that compresses, tightens and seals the hair fibre to repel moisture and leave tresses ultra-glossy and smooth
  Reviews online at Amazon for Dream Coat are glowing, where more than 24,000 shoppers have left a five-star rating

'I have really long hair, and there is a lot of it, but it is fine and prone to frizz. This stuff is amazing,' one five-star reviewer wrote.

'I was super sceptical because I've tried loads of so-called "miracle" hair products and rarely been blown away by any of them. However, I am really impressed with this.

'My hair is softer, shinier and more manageable. It's less prone to tangles, and it still looks smooth after sleeping on it. If you're on the fence, I would urge you to give this a go!'

Another person added: 'Miracle in a bottle. My hair is usually static, and a big bird nest after I hair dry it, but with this, onto damp hair, my hair is sooooo sleeky and shiny the bottle is big too!'

