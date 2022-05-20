ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Replicas of the Queen's outfits used to dress her waxwork are set to go on display at Madame Tussauds as part of the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

By Olivia Devereux-evans For Mailonline
 5 days ago

As part of its Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Madame Tussauds will display a historic Royal Dress Collection showcasing seven of the gowns that have adorned Her Majesty The Queen’s 24 waxwork figures during her 70-year reign.

From May 27 onwards, for two weeks, Madame Tussauds will exhibit the replica and specially designed gowns and robes.

These include a replica of a Coronation dress, inspired by the design of a tour dress, a recreation of her Order of the Garter mantle, a specially designed Day Dress for the tourist attraction and a French white satin gown from 1956, based on designs worn by her Majesty.

The London tourist attraction will also showcase specially designed gowns for her Madame Tussauds waxworks from 1979 and 1985- a beaded evening gown and a blue and gold topaz gown.

There will also be a specially sewed yellow coat and hat inspired by the Queen's 2018 outfit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43X4vf_0fkogbPn00
For two weeks, from May 27 onwards, Madame Tussauds will exhibit the replica and specially designed gowns and robes, pictured
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=323oyz_0fkogbPn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BtnbK_0fkogbPn00

Since the first waxwork of Her Majesty was created in 1928, the museum has worked with Buckingham Palace closely on making dresses for the figures, with many created especially for the attraction by Royal dressmakers.

The 1953 Coronation dress is a recreation of one of her tour gowns designed by Royal dressmaker Norman Hartnell and was replicated by Joan Tussaud, the great-granddaughter of Marie Tussaud and the attraction's then Head of Wardrobe.

Meanwhile, the Queen's exquisite Order of the Garter mantle ceremonial robes were first seen on a waxwork of Her Majesty in 1956 and have been sported by six further figures of her on display at Madame Tussauds.

Her Day Dress was created by Royal dressmaker Ian Thomas for a Madame Tussaud's Silver Jubilee display in 1977 at the attraction, which showed The Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Princess Anne in 1952, the year she took to the throne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KJYWe_0fkogbPn00
A recreation of the Queen's Order of the Garter mantle (pictured left) has been included in the display, as seen on the royal at the Order of the Garter service in 2018 (pictured right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o2lSu_0fkogbPn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKDjU_0fkogbPn00
There will also be a specially sewed yellow coat and hat, pictured inspired by the Queen's 2017 and 2018 outfits
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HeK6T_0fkogbPn00

The richly embroidered French white satin gown from 1956 which is based on designs worn by Her Majesty The Queen at the Order of the Garter ceremonies.

The 1979 beaded evening gown is designed by Ian Thomas, a Royal dressmaker.

And the 1985 blue and gold topaz gown was also made by Ian Thomas- the waxwork was taken to Buckingham Palace where it was viewed by the Queen herself.

The Royal Dress Collection will also showcase a replica of the Imperial State Crown which was displayed alongside The Queen's figures from 1956 until the early 1970s.

And another stunning design will be in the exhibition- the 2018 yellow coat and hat created by the Madame Tussauds London team in the style of one of The Queen's famously colourful designs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C1U4r_0fkogbPn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hp55h_0fkogbPn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IIlQI_0fkogbPn00
The Queen wore a similar blue gown while attending a Government meeting in The Bahamas in 1985 (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fckeC_0fkogbPn00
The Royal Dress Collection will also showcase a replica of the Imperial State Crown, pictured, which was displayed alongside The Queen's figures from 1956 until the early 1970s
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q9WAD_0fkogbPn00
Her Day Dress, left was created by Royal dressmaker Ian Thomas for a Madame Tussaud's Silver Jubilee display in 1977 at the attraction, right, which showed The Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Princess Anne in 1952, the year she took to the throne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jOecE_0fkogbPn00

Tim Waters, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: 'Madame Tussauds London's relationship with the British Royal Family dates back to Marie Tussaud herself.

'When King George III sat for Marie in 1809 it began a tradition that British monarchs would sit for Madame Tussauds London artists to create their figures.

'This is a tradition we are incredibly proud of and it continues to this day with The Queen generously agreeing to seven sittings with our artists during her reign.

'More figures of Queen Elizabeth II have been made than anyone else in Madame Tussauds' history and with that comes a vast array of stunning outfits from over the years – some of which were even designed and created by The Queen's dressmakers themselves.

'We are in a privileged position to have charted significant moments during The Queen's reign to date through our figures and each design included in the Royal Dress Collection is a piece of history in itself.

'A Platinum Jubilee is something most, if not all of us are unlikely to experience again and we felt taking this step back in history and giving our guests the opportunity to see these breathtaking pieces altogether was a fitting way to celebrate such a historic milestone.'

A collection of waxworks of Queen Elizabeth II through the ages

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e34o6_0fkogbPn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d8pqR_0fkogbPn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xBPh0_0fkogbPn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vqlwl_0fkogbPn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RqDkX_0fkogbPn00
 1952- Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II with their children Princess Anne and Prince Charles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42lEhT_0fkogbPn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CpE9i_0fkogbPn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jhOjx_0fkogbPn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21KeOn_0fkogbPn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ATO9Q_0fkogbPn00
1992- Princess Diana, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Edward 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07vARf_0fkogbPn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fccod_0fkogbPn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IxZC4_0fkogbPn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YINQP_0fkogbPn00

