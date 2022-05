A wave of outrage has reemerged online in response to a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, which has left at least 19 students and two adults dead. As prominent figures condemn the massacre and offer prayers for the victims and their families, the tragedy has reignited calls for politicians to urgently enact stricter gun control legislation in the United States.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO