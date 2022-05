PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Fire Department and multiple other agencies were on the scene of a massive scrapyard fire near the I-10 stack early Sunday morning. Fire crews were called out to the scene near 22nd Avenue and Willetta Street, south of McDowell around 5:45 a.m. Video from the scene showed massive plumes of black smoke over central Phoenix as firefighters worked to put out the flames. Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas told Arizona’s Family that multiple explosions believed to be caused by magnesium have been reported after the fire started. But it’s not yet clear what started the initial blaze. Authorities ultimately upgraded the fire to a fourth-alarm, which means even more firefighters were on the scene. Electricity in the area has been cut off as a precaution as Arizona’s Family crews spotted a power pole on fire.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO