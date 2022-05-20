ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelin-starred cheek! Yorkshire restaurant hunts two customers they say left without settling £150 bill...and threatens to call police if they don't pay up by tomorrow

By Chay Quinn For MailOnline
 5 days ago

A Michelin star restaurant is trying to track down two diners who it says left without paying.

Muse in Yarm, North Yorkshire posted on their page that pair of men they say left on Thursday evening at 8.25pm without paying their £150 bill.

The photos showed a white middle-aged man walking on the restaurant's pavement cafe in a dark t-shirt, shorts and a blue baseball cap.

They also showed a taller bearded man in a similar outfit with short dark hair - looking at a menu for the eaterie.

The restaurant said it simply wanted them to pay up - setting down a deadline of Saturday at noon for payment before it calls the police.

The restaurant posted: 'Please can the two guys that just got up and left without paying their £150 bill at 8.25pm on Thursday 19th May please contact us.

'We just want the bill settled so we don't have to take this matter any further. We don't really want to make a fuss so give us a call.

'If anyone recognizes them please urge them to get in touch to settle the bill. If we have not received payment by 12 noon Saturday we will be informing the police.'

Another added: 'I have shared I hope they pay up!!! It's just getting worse and worse for businesses!'.

Muse is a Michelin restaurant open for breakfast lunch and dinner. The Yarm eaterie also boasts a licensed pavement cafe.

