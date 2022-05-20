NSF helps create first-ever Master’s degree course addressing regulatory compliance in the natural products and dietary supplement industries
The online course, which NSF helped create, will be taught by the Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences. NSF International (Ann Arbor, MI), the standards development, testing, and certification organization, helped create what it calls the first-ever Master’s degree course for nutrition business that includes regulatory compliance training. The...www.nutritionaloutlook.com
Comments / 0